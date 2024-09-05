(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's National Library Foundation (FBN) announced on Thursday (5) the launch of this year's support program for the translation and publication of by Brazilian authors abroad. Publishers interested in applying can submit their applications until October 6, 2024.

According to the FBN, which is affiliated with Brazil's of Culture, this edition of the Support Program for the Translation and Publication of Brazilian Authors Abroad will have a budget of BRL 1 million [USD 177,140]. The works must have been first published in Portuguese in Brazil to be eligible.

The program has already supported the publication of over 1,200 Brazilian books in other countries, with translations into 45 languages, including Arabic, English, Italian, French, Russian, Spanish, Catalan, Chinese, Polish, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Slovak, Estonian, Turkish, Bulgarian, Greek, Macedonian, Swedish, Danish, and Croatian.

Publishers must submit the translation project along with the documents required by the regulations. Once the projects are approved, they sign a commitment agreement, and the financial support is provided in two installments: one upon signing the contract and the other within 24 months after the book's publication.

Established in 1991 as part of the book internationalization policy, the program aims to promote Brazil's literary heritage. It is an initiative of the National Library (BN) in cooperation with the Secretariat for Cultural Development, Books, and Reading of the Ministry of Culture of Brazil (Sefli/MinC) and the Guimarães Rosa Institute, which is affiliated with Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Access the regulations here .

Read more:

A library from Brazil to the world

Contemporary authors present a new Brazil

Egypt: An Arab home to Brazilian books

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Senivpetro/Freepik

The post Program for Brazilian book translations launched appeared first on ANBA News Agency .