Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM) And KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd Signed Mou To Advance Innovative Healthcare Solutions

Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM)

Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting & Director for KTCJ Solutions

This strategic partnership aims to pave the way for innovative projects in the SME, Enterprises and higher educational sectors

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM) will be working with KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd (KTCJ), a HR company to curate an innovative healthcare user journey based on the member companies of YUM and the experience/know-how from KTCJ. The partnership aims to pilot data and digital solutions to drive healthcare improvement for SME and enterprises.

The MoU aims to advance efforts to develop holistic digital healthcare program across the SME, enterprises and higher educational sectors.

A key aspect of the partnership includes piloting a holistic wellness proposition within the higher educational sector and to present findings to drive further healthcare improvement through the adoption of medical technologies.

We are honoured to partner with KTCJ Solutions in advancing innovative healthcare solutions tailored specifically for SMEs, enterprises, and the higher education sectors. This strategic collaboration exemplifies our mutual commitment to driving meaningful progress within Malaysia's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Together, we aspire to develop comprehensive programs that address critical healthcare challenges while fostering sustainable growth across diverse sectors, further reinforcing our position as catalysts for positive and lasting change says Datuk Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM)

Since its launch in 2022, KTCJ a HR Tech company based in Malaysia has been providing training for companies focusing on genetics and wellness. As part of its growth plan it is also focusing on soft skill management to artificial intelligence in healthcare through collaboration with leading healthtech companies to offer programs that help people learnt to manage their anxiety, stress and body image.

KTCJ will be adopting 42 by Detaytics as part of its holistic healthcare management for this new initiative.

“We are eager to partner with YUM in Malaysia to serve the underserved segments and leveraging on its ability to empower entrepreneurial companies to express creativity as a change leader to solve business challenges makes them a great partner for KTCJ,” said Kenny Thing, Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting & Director for KTCJ.

Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia

YUM (through XHALE ASIA (M) SDN BHD) provides resources, training, and networking opportunities to support and develop businesses. They also celebrate entrepreneurial achievements in the region with their annual recognition program, SEBA, fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship across Southeast Asia.

KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd

KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd incorporated in Malaysia in year 2022, a company offering solutions with technology enablement. Focusing in Employee Experience enhancement, KTCJ blend Learning, Healthcare, Wellbeing as part of its' offering. KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd, a boutique regional management consulting firm based in Singapore.

