Umerov, Pistorius Talk Supply Of Missile Systems To Ukraine

During his stay in Germany, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov discussed the supply of modern missile systems and ammunition for Ukraine with the Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius.

Umerov reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During my official visit to Germany, I had an important meeting with the Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. We discussed key issues of strengthening defense cooperation between our countries. We paid special attention to the supply of modern missile systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as the further development of air defense," Umerov said.

He thanked the German partners for the provided Patriot systems and the“undisputed leadership” in strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and recalled that currently Germany has ordered 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, four of which Ukraine will receive by the end of this year, and the rest – in 2025.

Umerov noted that this assistance is critical to protecting the Ukrainian sky in the context of the latest terror air strikes by Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 5, the heads of defense ministries of Ukraine and Germany held talks in Berlin.