Rajasthan CM Gets Emotional, Touches His Teacher’S Feet

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday got emotional after seeing his teacher Shankarlal Sharma who was sitting among the audience during the teachers' felicitation programme in Jaipur on the occasion of Teachers Day.

The Chief Minister recognised the teacher who taught him in his school and stepped down from the dias touched his feet and took him along to the dias while holding his hands.

“Teachers are like potters who knead the clay with experience and make a beautiful statue. Their dedication has no price,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a teachers' felicitation programme in Jaipur's Birla Auditorium where his school teacher was also present.

He added that teachers work tirelessly for the success of the students.

The Chief Minister also shared his childhood education experiences and recalled his old school days, saying that school admissions were considered an auspicious ritual in the old days.

“Jaggery was distributed once the kid was admitted to the school. When I went to school, Shankar Lalji was the only school teacher. He taught me till 5th class,” the Chief Minister said.

In the ceremony, the Chief Minister distributed free tablets to 11 meritorious students and also released the Teacher Samman booklet and Shivira.

Tablets were distributed to 55,800 students across the state while a short film related to school health check-ups was also screened by the Education Department.

Sharma said that the state government is continuously working on ambitious schemes and programmes to strengthen the infrastructure of education from village to city.

“The state government has made a provision of Rs 350 crore for the construction of classrooms, labs, libraries, and toilets in government schools while a Rs 100 crore provision has been made for the repair of buildings of 750 schools,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government is also benefiting one lakh students through business innovation programmes in schools and colleges.

“In the next two years, the state government will also open 20 ITI and 10 polytechnic colleges,” the Chief Minister said.