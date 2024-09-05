Energy Based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) Predicted To Soar USD 25.11 Billion By 2034, At 14.6% CAGR | Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Energy Based Aesthetic Devices Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By (Laser, Light-Based, Radiofrequency (RF), and Ultrasound), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, Vascular Treatment, Pigmentation Treatment, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Spas, Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market size is poised to expand from USD 7.28 Billion in 2024 to USD 25.11 Billion by 2034 , marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% over the next decade.

Energy Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report Overview

Energy Based Aesthetic Devices use various forms of energy, such as laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and intense pulsed light, to perform cosmetic treatments and enhance physical appearance.

These devices are designed to target specific skin conditions, reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, and remove unwanted hair. The technology behind these devices allows for non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures, offering patients effective cosmetic results with minimal downtime.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Syneron Medical Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lumenis Ltd.

Alma Lasers Inc.

Zeltiq

El.En.

Cutera

Sisram

Allergan Plc. Cynosure

Analyst View:

Constant developments in energy-based technology, like enhanced radiofrequency and laser precision, improve the efficacy and security of cosmetic procedures. This innovation is driving market growth and broadening the variety of ailments that these devices can treat.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Awareness and Acceptance

Increased awareness of aesthetic procedures and their benefits is contributing to target market growth. As societal attitudes toward cosmetic treatments become more accepting and mainstream, more individuals are seeking out these advanced solutions.

Market Trends:

Focus on Combination Therapies

Combining various energy-based technologies into a single device or treatment plan is becoming more common. By offering complete answers for a range of skin issues and cosmetic concerns, this method seeks to enhance treatment results overall.

Segmentation:

Energy Based Aesthetic Devices Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Technology Insights

Laser is anticipated to boost the growth for target market due to their versatility, precision, and effectiveness across a wide range of aesthetic treatments. They are used for various applications, including skin resurfacing, hair removal, tattoo removal, and pigmentation treatment.

Application Insights

Hair Removal is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as technologies such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and laser hair removal systems have proven to be effective in providing long-term hair reduction. These methods are well-established, widely accepted, and offer significant results, contributing to their dominance in the market.

End-User Insights

Hospitals and clinics segment is the most dominating and widely used in the target market growth as hospitals and clinics often have access to the latest technology and can invest in advanced energy-based aesthetic devices such as laser systems, radiofrequency, and ultrasound machines.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, RF and laser technologies are combined in one device with the new hybrid energy platform from leading aesthetic device manufacturer Alma Lasers. With its all-inclusive body sculpting and skin tightening treatments, this breakthrough promises quicker and more efficient results. It is anticipated that the hybrid platform will boost cosmetic treatments' effectiveness and better patient results.

Regional Insights



North America: There is a high demand for aesthetic treatments among North American consumers, driven by increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures and the desire for non-invasive treatments. Europe: Increased disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in this region countries are driving demand for aesthetic treatments and energy-based devices. There is a growing awareness of aesthetic treatments and advancements in technology among consumers in Asia Pacific leading to higher adoption of energy-based devices.

