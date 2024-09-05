Lady Gaga Photos: 'Joker: Folie À Deux' Actress Shows Off Her Goth Side In Dramatic Headpiece, Black Dior Gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 2024 Venice Festival in a voluminous Dior gown and dramatic headpiece, demonstrating once more why she is a superstar.



Lady Gaga has already seized the red carpet attention at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, which has only three days remaining.

During the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she gave a fashion moment that will be remembered for years. If anybody ever thought all-black outfits were dull, Gaga is here to prove them wrong. She walked the red carpet in a larger-than-life gown and a spectacular headpiece that drew all attention to her.

It was the ultimate high-fashion moment, and Gaga once again demonstrated why she is the queen of the red carpet. When she walks out, it's as if the competition doesn't exist; she just takes over easily. Scroll down to learn more about her looks.

Lady Gaga's enormous drop-waist Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was stunning in and of itself, but her breathtaking antique Philip Treacy lace headpiece stole the show.

This creative headgear from the designer's fall/winter 2001 collection was a work of craftsmanship, commanding attention from every aspect.

Gaga's gown had a daring plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt with voluminous pick-ups, creating a strong and dramatic statement as she walked down the red carpet.

Gaga accessorised her gorgeous outfit with magnificent Tiffany gems. She donned platinum and diamond earrings, a brilliant diamond necklace, and the classic Tiffany Victoria bracelet, which added just the right amount of glitter to her ensemble.

The headgear, which had exquisite lace motifs, two prominent points at the top, and a delicate beaded black ribbon, was the ideal combination of gothic elegance and high fashion. In terms of cosmetics, Gaga went all out with a gorgeous appearance.

She used nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes to make her eyes stand out. Her cheeks were perfectly blushed, and she concluded with a strong red lipstick.

With her blonde hair fashioned in a beautiful bun, Gaga stole the show, portraying the characteristics of a genuine diva.