Lady Gaga Photos: 'Joker: Folie À Deux' Actress Shows Off Her Goth Side In Dramatic Headpiece, Black Dior Gown

9/5/2024 8:25:20 AM


9/5/2024 8:25:20 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 2024 Venice film Festival in a voluminous Dior gown and dramatic headpiece, demonstrating once more why she is a fashion superstar.


Lady Gaga Photos: actress Shows Off Her Goth Side In Dramatic Headpiece, Black Dior Gown Image' Width='835'/>

Lady Gaga has already seized the red carpet attention at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, which has only three days remaining.


Lady Gaga Photos:

During the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she gave a fashion moment that will be remembered for years. If anybody ever thought all-black outfits were dull, Gaga is here to prove them wrong. She walked the red carpet in a larger-than-life gown and a spectacular headpiece that drew all attention to her.


Lady Gaga Photos:

It was the ultimate high-fashion moment, and Gaga once again demonstrated why she is the queen of the red carpet. When she walks out, it's as if the competition doesn't exist; she just takes over easily. Scroll down to learn more about her looks.


Lady Gaga Photos:

Lady Gaga's enormous drop-waist Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was stunning in and of itself, but her breathtaking antique Philip Treacy lace headpiece stole the show.


Lady Gaga Photos:

This creative headgear from the designer's fall/winter 2001 collection was a work of craftsmanship, commanding attention from every aspect.


Lady Gaga Photos:

Gaga's gown had a daring plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt with voluminous pick-ups, creating a strong and dramatic statement as she walked down the red carpet.


Lady Gaga Photos:

Gaga accessorised her gorgeous outfit with magnificent Tiffany gems. She donned platinum and diamond earrings, a brilliant diamond necklace, and the classic Tiffany Victoria bracelet, which added just the right amount of glitter to her ensemble.


Lady Gaga Photos:

The headgear, which had exquisite lace motifs, two prominent points at the top, and a delicate beaded black ribbon, was the ideal combination of gothic elegance and high fashion. In terms of cosmetics, Gaga went all out with a gorgeous appearance.


Lady Gaga Photos:

She used nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes to make her eyes stand out. Her cheeks were perfectly blushed, and she concluded with a strong red lipstick.


Lady Gaga Photos:

With her blonde hair fashioned in a beautiful bun, Gaga stole the show, portraying the characteristics of a genuine diva.

AsiaNet News

