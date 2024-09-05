Horizon Media Announces Tim Rich As New Head Of AI Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Horizon Media, the largest agency in the U.S. and the largest independent worldwide, today announced the appointment of Tim Rich as its new Head of AI Solutions, effective immediately. As the agency deepens its strategic and talent investments to continue driving advancements in innovation, technology, and AI, Tim will spearhead the development and implementation of advanced AI-agent frameworks - aligning product strategy with execution across Horizon Media's diverse portfolio - as well as driving the evolution of generative AI models and solutions. He will report to Rich Arenaro, Horizon Media's Chief Technology and Information Security Officer.

"With the increasingly vital focus on leveraging AI to drive innovation and enhance data-driven insights and decision-making for marketers, we have made numerous investments over the past few years to ensure we are at the forefront of helping our clients navigate what's now - and next," said Arenaro. "Tim's innovative approach, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record in pioneering AI solutions equip us to deliver even more transformative capabilities that align with our clients' evolving needs."

Tim will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product owners, business leaders, data engineers, and data scientists, to enhance data insights and scale product efficiencies, while delivering business solutions that provide tangible and measurable value.



With a focus on business transformation, Tim brings a wealth of experience in Data Science, having pioneered Quantitative Methods in Social Sciences before it became known as Data Science. Notably, Tim developed the first national quantification model using Natural Language Processing (NLP) across Modern Standard Arabic, Turkish, and Modern Hebrew sources. He has also contributed as an instructor of Data Science for Business at NYC Data Science Academy, and his expertise is widely sought after at major technology and industry events.

Beyond his professional achievements, Tim is a dedicated volunteer and currently serves as a Data Ambassador for DataKind, where he contributes to year-long projects in the non-profit sector. He is also advising a rural-focused non-profit on AI deployment to assist in government grant applications.

Tim is deeply committed to ethical data practices and has played a key role in shaping industry standards. He is a key contributor to the IAB's Generative AI working group on data and privacy and has previously served on Publicis Groupe's data privacy advisory council and advised Omnicom on algorithmic ethics and data privacy.

He holds a Master of Arts in Quantitative Methods from the University of Washington and a Master of Arts in Economic Sociology from Columbia University. As a continuous learner, Tim has also earned certificates in Generative AI, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), and AI model construction.

