Board Member And M&A Executive Kimberly Valentine-Poska Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kimberly Valentine-Poska

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Kimberly Valentine-Poska of Newport Beach, California, in the United States.Kimberly is a qualified financial expert who serves on the Board and Audit Committee of Nasdaq-listed Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI); also, she serves on the Board and is the Chairperson of the Cybersecurity and Risk Governance Committee of Empire Valuation Consultants (ESOP). Kimberly is a Principal at Global Capital Markets, focused on mergers and acquisitions in technology, as well as healthcare, sports, and real estate. In 2023, she was recognized by Opus Connect as one of the Top 25 Women in M&A in North America. Kimberly serves on the advisory boards of Creator Business Solutions, Inc. and the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. She was formerly a partner with Deloitte. Kimberly earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her BS in finance from the USC Marshall School of Business. She is a graduate of Harvard's Women on Boards program and holds multiple professional credentials from the NACD, Private Directors Association, Columbia University, and FINRA. Kimberly is a member of WomenExecs on Boards and previously earned the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.“We welcome Kimberly into a select group of people who have earned multiple credentials from the DCRO Institute,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "This demonstrates her clear commitment to continuous learning, which is critical for board success."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This program gives insights from a diverse range of experiences and expertise, with vast amounts of educational materials and lectures of the highest quality, reflecting the latest developments and best practices in risk management and risk governance. I am thrilled to have received the Certificate in Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute. This prestigious international credential is a testament to my commitment to professional excellence in risk governance. I look forward to applying this knowledge and expertise to serve my current and future boards with even greater insight and guidance. I am particularly excited to contribute to the development of proactive risk mitigation plans and global compliance strategies. It is an honor to join this elite group of professionals, and I am fortunate to have access to the valuable insights of such accomplished executives within the DCRO Risk Governance Institute," said Kimberly Valentine-Poska.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.