Azerbaijan Discusses Measures Against Spread Of Mokeypox
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
According to the directive of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan, a meeting was held at the Ministry of health with the
participation of authorized representatives from the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport, the State Border Service, the
State customs Committee, the State Agency on Mandatory Health
Insurance, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions
(TABIB), Azerbaijan airlines CJSC, and the Baku International Sea
Trade Port, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the action plan prepared to organize the
coordinated activities of the relevant institutions in connection
with the COP29 international event to be held in Azerbaijan this
November was discussed.
Given the rapid spread of the "Monkeypox" virus in many
countries, the necessity of implementing preventive measures within
the country was emphasized.
In conclusion, opinions and suggestions were heard, and a
unified approach to the forthcoming actions was determined.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108638769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.