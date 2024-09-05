عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Discusses Measures Against Spread Of Mokeypox

Azerbaijan Discusses Measures Against Spread Of Mokeypox


9/5/2024 3:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

According to the directive of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, a meeting was held at the Ministry of health with the participation of authorized representatives from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Border Service, the State customs Committee, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azerbaijan airlines CJSC, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the action plan prepared to organize the coordinated activities of the relevant institutions in connection with the COP29 international event to be held in Azerbaijan this November was discussed.

Given the rapid spread of the "Monkeypox" virus in many countries, the necessity of implementing preventive measures within the country was emphasized.

In conclusion, opinions and suggestions were heard, and a unified approach to the forthcoming actions was determined.

MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108638769


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search