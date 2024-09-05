Azerbaijan Discusses Measures Against Spread Of Mokeypox

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

According to the directive of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, a meeting was held at the of with the participation of authorized representatives from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Border Service, the State Committee, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azerbaijan CJSC, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the action plan prepared to organize the coordinated activities of the relevant institutions in connection with the COP29 international event to be held in Azerbaijan this November was discussed.

Given the rapid spread of the "Monkeypox" virus in many countries, the necessity of implementing preventive measures within the country was emphasized.

In conclusion, opinions and suggestions were heard, and a unified approach to the forthcoming actions was determined.