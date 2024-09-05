Amitabh Bachchan Learns Secrets Of Shooting From Manu Bhaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his curiosity, and asked India's trailblazing female shooter Manu Bhaker, who has recently won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, about a particular technique that has helped her to master her craft.

In the new episode of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', host Big B welcomed the Olympic medalists Manu and Aman Sehrawat.

Aman had won the bronze medal in wrestling.

In a candid conversation with Big B, Manu reflected on her Tokyo performance and shared how she never lost hope, despite challenging conditions.

Amitabh said: "I used to wonder why shooters waited so long after taking a shot. I couldn't grasp it until Abhishek Bachchan explained that they're controlling their breathing and heart rate; that's why they take their time.”

Talking about the techniques, Manu said: "At the start, having a strong foundation is crucial, and that applies to everything. Many people think shooting is simple -- just pick up the pistol and aim, but it's much more complex than that. During a match, our heart rate accelerates, and we must remain composed, even if we're feeling anxious."

"Controlling that anxiousness or nervousness takes time and practice. To maintain focus, I rely heavily on yoga, Surya Namaskar, and meditation. I follow this routine with strict discipline. Additionally, I use a breathing technique with a 4:8 ratio: inhaling for four seconds and exhaling for eight seconds. Mastering this through practice helps normalise my heart rate. During matches, when nerves make our hands shake while aiming, this breathing exercise helps me stay calm and focused," she added.

In a heartwarming moment, Manu further demonstrated her breathing technique to Big B. After trying it out himself, the 'Baghban' actor humorously remarked“I'm also a champion now!”

