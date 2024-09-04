Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Labour Ministers Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Today, Qatar chaired the tenth meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Committee of Labour Ministers during the GCC Ministerial Meetings on Civil Service, Labour, and Social Development.

The session was chaired by of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, in the presence of Secretary General of the GCC HE Jassim bin Mohammed Al Badiwi, and representatives from all member states. They explored ways to enhance collaboration in the Gulf labour market, learn from the successful practices of GCC countries, and discuss many issues of common interest to the GCC countries, such as nationalisation and labour law harmonisation.

They discussed methods to strengthen cooperation within the Gulf labour market, drawing from the successful experiences of GCC nations, and addressed key topics of mutual interest, including nationalisation efforts and the harmonisation of labour laws. In his address, Minister of Labour, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, highlighted the impact of the unique circumstances in the Arab region on labour markets, employment, occupational safety, and health, as well as the influence of the digital revolution on the workforce. He also focused on challenges such as forced labour, human trafficking, and child labour.

He emphasised the importance of implementing policies to enhance social protection programs and preserve workers' rights in the private sector. Additionally, he underlined the need to update laws to make the job market more efficient and appealing to both national and international talent. His Excellency added that Arab Gulf countries have similar labour laws, wage protection, and occupational safety, which helps to ensure the success of effective decisions and initiatives.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri stated that the GCC countries require legislative updates in response to quick labour market shifts. He highlighted the GCC's focus on promoting sustainability and environmental preservation in workplaces through recycling and renewable energy use to mitigate climate change impacts and protect the environment.

His Excellency conveyed his optimism that the tenth GCC Labour Ministers Committee meeting would lead to important decisions and recommendations aimed at increasing job opportunities for nationals in the private sector, ensuring decent work conditions, and achieving a balanced approach that protects workers' rights while fostering stable and equitable labour markets.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed several issues, including the Gulf framework for combating human trafficking and forced labour, as well as legislation related to women's employment and maternity leave across the GCC. They also discussed the Supreme Council's resolutions regarding the inclusion of GCC citizens in nationalisation quotas within the region.

The meeting further addressed shared concerns in the workforce sector, focusing on enhancing cooperation among GCC countries, improving labour markets and talent development, and considering updates to GCC labour laws, the green economy, and the future of employment in the region.