Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By Norway's King, Queen
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended Wednesday a luncheon banquet hosted by King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja at the Royal Palace in Oslo.
Crown Prince Haakon Magnus of the Kingdom of Norway attended the luncheon banquet.
The banquet was also attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. On Norway's side, it was attended by a number of the Ministers and senior officials.
