Cabinet Approves Proposal On Working Hours, Remote Work System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the agenda of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, which embodied the two countries' keenness to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations and advance them to broader horizons in various areas of mutual interest, in a way that achieves the interests of the countries' brotherly peoples.

The Cabinet also commended the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's (MoEHE) comprehensive strategy 2024-2030, which was launched on Monday by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, under the slogan 'Igniting the Spark of Learning.' MoEHE'S comprehensive strategy aims to develop the education sector in the State of Qatar by improving high-quality education, ensuring equal opportunities, and continuously developing teachers' skills, while preparing a resilient generation capable of confronting future challenges and enhancing sustainability and innovation in the educational system, within the framework of achieving the goals and aspirations of the 3rd National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet was also briefed on MoEHE's preparations alongside the relevant authorities for the new academic year 2024-2025, which began on Sunday after having provided all the elements of its success to ensure a smooth educational process.

Afterwards, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code issued by Law no. 23 of 2004, and referring it to the Shura Council.

This draft is being prepared within the framework of the National Justice Systems Development Initiative, which aims to achieve prompt justice by developing litigation procedures, enhancing digital transformation, and using modern electronic means in the judicial and justice fields.

Second - Approval of the draft Cabinet resolution to form a committee to host the Web Summit 'Qatar 2024-2028.'

Third - Approval of the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB)'s proposal regarding working hours during the week and mechanisms for organizing them, as well as the remote work system and flexible working hours.

The proposal aims to adopt flexible systems that suit the needs of competencies in the government sector without compromising work requirements, within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, which is based on human and social development, and the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Fourth - Taking appropriate measures to ratify:

1- Framework partnership agreement between the State of Qatar's Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the years 2024-2028.

2- Agreement on the establishment of bilateral strategic partnership relations between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

3- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of the Philippines.

4- An MoU on cooperation in the field of ports between Qatar Ports Management Company in the State of Qatar and Chittagong Port Authority in the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

5- Agreement on cooperation and news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Nepal's National News Agency.

Fifth - Approval of:

1- A draft MoU between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior of KSA in the field of scientific, training and research activities.

2- A draft MoU between the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' in the State of Qatar and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology in the Swiss Confederation.

Sixth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate measures in their regard:

1- A report on the outcomes of evaluating the experience of celebrating the International Day of Education in the State Qatar 2024.

2- A report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the Economic and Investment Conference of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the GCC-Central Asian Investment Forum.

3- A report on the outcomes of the Ministerial Meetings of GCC Committees for Commercial Cooperation, Industrial Cooperation, and Standardization Affairs, and the accompanying consultative meetings, which were held in Doha.

4- A report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Municipality, in the 9th World Cities Summit (WCS) and the 4th Asia Infrastructure Forum (AIF).

