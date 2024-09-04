Amir, Norwegian PM Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Store held on Wednesday a session of official talks at the Guest House in Oslo.

At the outset of the session, Prime Minister Store welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. He voiced his hope that His Highness the Amir's visit to the Kingdom of Norway would contribute to consolidating and strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries across various fields.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for the warm reception accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation. His Highness stressed his aspiration to work with Store to advance bilateral cooperation to broader horizons in light of the diplomatic relations that have tied the two countries for more than 50 years and to enhance bilateral partnerships between the two countries across various fields.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy, and international cooperation. They also discussed key regional and international developments, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of senior officials.

On Norway's side, the session was attended by the Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, the Minister of Energy Terje Aasland, the State Secretary for Defense Affairs Anne Marie Aanerud, the State Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Vegard Groslie Wennesland, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir and the Prime Minister of Norway held a bilateral meeting, where they discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest.

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108636813