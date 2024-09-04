MBSC Celebrates the Graduation of 23 Leaders from Modon

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 03 September 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, celebrates the graduation of 23 leaders from the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon), who completed the Advanced Leadership Program.



MBSC’s Advanced Leadership Program provides a unique opportunity for experienced professionals to hone their impactful leadership skills with an entrepreneurial mindset. The program is designed to help participants develop their strategic thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities. It also emphasizes the importance of team empowerment, innovation, and continuous learning in the modern workplace.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “The graduation of 23 leaders from Modon reflects MBSC’s growing impact and effectiveness in business education. MBSC has introduced a suite of new programs tailored to the evolving needs of professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and designed to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to lead and manage effectively in a dynamic and competitive business landscape.”



It’s noteworthy to mention that MBSC has been conditionally accredited by the National Centre for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation (NCAAA), at Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), from May 2024 to April 2026.



Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) signed a partnership with Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) to develop national leaders capable of adopting innovative thinking patterns and enhancing their leadership skills, in alignment with the Human Capacity Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030.



MODON’s advanced Leadership program highlights the organization's commitment to excellence by enhancing its current leaders' skills for strategic roles. This initiative empowers leaders with the confidence, impact, and entrepreneurial mindset needed for high performance. Partnering with MBSC ensures its leaders receive top-tier training, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence.



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.



Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has been responsible for developing and overseeing industrial lands and infrastructure. It currently manages 36 industrial cities, both operational and under development, along with private industrial cities and complexes across the Kingdom. This includes 6,443 industrial facilities and more than 7,900 industrial, investment, and logistical contracts. The total area of developed land amounts to over 209 million square meters. With the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, which positions industry as a strategic choice to strengthen the national economy and promote sustainable development, MODON has become a key entity in achieving these national aspirations.









