Top Stories: Sensex, Nifty 50 End In Red, Modi In Singapore, More

Stock today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red; ICICI Bank, Infosys, L&T top drags

The frontline of the Indian stock market, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in negative territory on Wednesday, September 4, on booking in shares of select heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) amid weak global cues.

Worst over for Indian IT sector? Here's what experts say as they pick TCS, Infosys, Birlasoft among 12 IT stocks to buy

As concerns over a slowdown in the US economy resurfaced after weaker-than-expected August manufacturing number, several large IT stocks, including Infosys, TCS and Wipro, fell 1-3 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, September 4, dragging their sectoral index, Nifty IT, lower by a per cent.

Medical body rebrands lesbianism as 'sexual offence'; to teach 'hymen importance, definition of virginity, defloration'

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reintroduced lesbianism as a 'sexual offence' in its curriculum, which had been removed in 2022 per a Madras High Court directive. According to reports, the NMC, India's apex medical education regulator, had revised the forensic medical curriculum to reintroduce lesbianism as a 'sexual offence'. The curriculum will also teach the 'importance of the hymen', 'the definition of virginity and defloration'.

'Renukaswamy sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda': Police make 'watertight' chargesheet against Darshan, others

Making a 'watertight' case, Bengaluru Police on Thursday filed 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda. The chargesheet mentions that actor Darshan's fan Renukaswamy had sent obscene photo and derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda for believing she was destroying the actor's family life, said reports.

Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh pushed, abused by mob at court | Watch

Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI concerning the ongoing investigation of financial irregularities in the medical institute. On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh was being taken to a Kolkata court when he was pushed and hurled abuses at by an angry crowd, which included protesters.

'BJP's job is to spread...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for snatching Jammu-Kashmir's identity, bats for statehood

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Narendra Modi-led government at Centre of snatching the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and advocated for the restoration of the region's statehood. The Congress leader made the remark while addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that for the first time in the history of independent India, a state was turned into a Union Territory.

PM Narendra Modi tries his hands on 'dhol' in Singapore | Watch

Gathered to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora were in for a surprise. PM Modi's two-day visit is aimed at boosting India-Singapore friendship, deepening 'strategic partnership' and attracting investment. This visit comes days after his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.