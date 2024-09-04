Tower Garden, A Global Leader In Aeroponic Gardening, Announces New Affiliate Marketing Sales Model Launched To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tower Garden announced today that it will now run as an independent subsidiary of The Juice Plus+ Company with a new business model. A leader in aeroponic gardening since 2012, Tower Garden was founded with the mission to make it attainable for anyone to grow their own food. The company operates the Tower Garden consumer division focused on home growing and the Tower Farms division focused on solutions for large scale growing. As a standalone entity, Tower Garden is laser focused on reaching more consumers with innovative gardening solutions and expanding the Tower Farm division.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Tower Garden as it operates independently, powered by an affiliate sales model," shared Travis Garza, Global Chief Executive Officer of The Juice Plus+ Company. "These structural changes open up opportunities to focus on growth and reaching more customers."

"This is an exciting moment for Tower Garden and an opportunity to unlock gardening possibilities for consumers and at scale," said James Coffman, Vice President, Global Tower Garden. "As we step into the future as an independent business, we look forward to all that we will continue to achieve on our mission for a healthier, more sustainable future for all."

Committed to cutting-edge technology and expert resources, the company takes pride in getting millions of gardeners started on their journeys and making it possible to grow fresh produce everywhere from homes, schools, restaurants, community gardens, and even commercial farms.



Headquartered in Memphis, TN and sold throughout North America and Europe, Tower Garden plans to recognize its full potential with a newly launched affiliate sales model to unlock greater reach. Tower Garden looks forward to continued opportunities to reach and support customers on their gardening journeys and expanding growth potential.



About Tower Garden

Tower Garden is all about growing fresh, healthy produce right at home and having fun while doing it. Since 2012, we've been innovators in aeroponic gardening, making it super easy for anyone to grow their own food, whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out.

Thanks to our cutting-edge technology and expert resources, we've made it possible for Tower Gardens to pop up everywhere-homes, schools, restaurants, community gardens, and even commercial farms. Our Tower Farm's division is a global solution for

aeroponic farming at scale around the world and currently operates in more than 50 countries.



In 2024, we became an independent business, based in Memphis, TN with global reach.

For us, gardening isn't just a business-it's a way of life. We're passionate about creating a community of people who love gardening as much as we do. Plant people are the best people, after all!



So come join us on this journey to a healthier, more sustainable future.

