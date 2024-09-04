IBA Bulgaria Forms Partnership With SAP Bulgaria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBA Bulgaria became a partner of SAP Bulgaria through the PartnerEdge program

BURGAS, BULGARIA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBA Bulgaria announced a strategic partnership with SAP Bulgaria through the PartnerEdge Service Engagement Model. This collaboration allows IBA Bulgaria to demonstrate, integrate, and implement SAP software and Cloud Services within the designated contractual territory. The partnership signifies a step forward in IBA Bulgaria's commitment to advancing digital transformation for businesses in the region.Explore IBA Group 's profile and designations on the SAP Partner Finder .ABOUT SAP PARTNEREDGE SERVICE ENGAGEMENT MODELThe SAP PartnerEdge Service Engagement Model helps partners like IBA Group deliver SAP services effectively. It offers access to SAP's resources and tools, ensuring high quality service and enhancing market recognition for clients.IBA GROUP'S PRESENCE IN EUROPEThis partnership is part of IBA Group's expansion strategy across Europe. IBA Group's collaboration with SAP now includes Bulgaria, alongside the Czech Republic, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and Poland. In these countries, IBA Group provides a full range of SAP services, from solution design and implementation to consulting and support.RECENT SAP SOLUTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY IBA GROUPDesign and Implementation of a Budgeting System for a Commercial Bank. IBA Group cut the budgeting process from months to two weeks, improving financial analysis and expense control.Revenue and Expense Management Solution for a Global Tire Manufacturer optimized the revenue and expense management by migrating from Oracle Hyperion Planning to SAP Analytics Cloud Planning, cut incident frequency by one-third, improved system performance, and enhanced user support.SAP Extended Warehouse Management solution optimized warehouse operations for a Western Asian client, achieving significant reductions in shortages, order formation times, and warehouse movements.ABOUT IBA GROUPIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit

Irina Kiptikova

IBA Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.