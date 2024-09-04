Kuwait Boosts Its Humanitarian Role Marking International Day Of Charity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait, within the framework of celebrating the International Day of Charity (September 5), is boosting further its leading role in relieving the needy on the global stage.

Practically, the Kuwaiti authorities are offering various forms of support for philanthropic associations and workers in the sector, coordinating charitable tasks at the internal and external levels and handling hurdles facing the personnel.

These authorities, namely the ministries of social affairs, information, defense, foreign affairs and others, are involved in the tasks of relieving peoples in need, without discrimination, everywhere, thus earning Kuwait its global and much acclaimed reputation for aiding peoples in need or victims of crises and catastrophes.

Advocating objectives of the International Day of Charity, namely encouraging NGOs and identical associations to help others through volunteering and relief action, the workers in the Kuwaiti philanthropic sector are keen on implementing such goals through diverse actions such as the launch of campaigns and working out agreements to speed up execution of charitable projects and delivering aid to the afflicted communities.

Abdulaziz Al-Obaid, Director General of Kuwait Relief Society, said in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the association, hinging on the state support, is moving ahead in charitable intervention and accomplishing various relief activities in communities and countries afflicted with disasters and humanitarian crises, alluding particularly to Gaza Strip, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, North Syria, Somalia and Bangladesh, among other suffering nations.

Al-Obaid has affirmed that the execution of the projects at this level is done through agreements and cooperation with the local and external partners notably foreign establishments and organizations. He has explained that the work involves health aid, providing shelter, food, launching development ventures, offering education and various other kinds of action aimed at aiding people suffering from hunger, poverty, diseases and illiteracy.

Kuwait Relief Society, between 2023 and 2024, carried out 11 charitable campaigns in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Lebanon, he said, indicating at help for poor Lebanese and Syrian refugees during winter times. The involved teams had also scrambled to assist victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. Al-Obaid also mentioned humanitarian missions in Morocco, Libya, Gaza and Sudan.

Revealing specific details, Al-Obaid said 19 states benefited from the campaigns, over the past two years, with 177 executed projects, more than 1.7 million beneficiaries and 8.5 million spent dinars. Up to 45 charitable and private associations, companies and public departments had taken part in the campaigns, Al-Obaid added.

The society aims, by the end of next year, to achieve strategic goals, expand coordination and partnerships with leading local and international levels, increase benefits for those in need and enhance speedy intervention, Al-Obaid revealed.

For his part, Chairperson of the Union of Kuwait Charity Organizations (UKCO) Saad Al-Otaibi has said the federation continues to back up humanitarian conditions in many states of the world through coordination and cooperation with charities and philanthropic associations in Kuwait.

The UKCO stands behind efforts and schemes for pursuing the Kuwaiti charitable action, in coordination with the official quarters. The tasks involve campaigns, conventions, meetings, forming voluntary teams and devising future plans for overhauling the charitable sector, Al-Otaibi said.

The federation has recently organized several conventions, addressing in part education for refugees and prospects of providing sustainable teaching in countries witnessing conflicts namely Palestine, Yemen, Syria and Jordan. Moreover, it has coordinated field efforts by the Kuwaiti associations for helping the Rohingya in the regions where they have taken up refuge.

Meanwhile, Abdulatif Al-Dawas, Director of Resources and Media at Sheikh Abdullah Nouri Charity, said the Kuwaiti charities have become a landmark and civil icon in the country's history due to the political leadership's support and the innate trait of the Kuwaiti people of doing good deeds and development of the sector.

Nouri Charity, since its launch, has been able with support of the Kuwaiti community, the local and external partners, to provide humanitarian support in many countries, soothing suffering of the stricken, aiding the poor and the needy, Al-Dawas said in remarks to KUNA.

Al-Dawas disclosed that the association, earlier this year, executed several charitable projects, aiding 400,840 people in Gaza, building residential towns in Kenya, Yemen and the Kyrgyz Republic. The houses were particularly built for widows and orphans. Furthermore, the society had launched medical programs for treating patients of eye illnesses, building hospitals and providing treatment for 91,250 patients. Additionally, medical camps had been erected in the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan where 850 patients received care.

Ramadan iftar meals and Eid slaughtered livestock had been provided to some 775,000 people in 30 countries, he said, adding that wells had been dug to secure water for nearly 50,000 people and 28,571 individuals benefited from financial allocations for mosques and donations.

Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, in charge of communications and information technology at Namaa charity, said a a statement to KUNA that the national philanthropic institutions are "prime partners" of sustainable development, improving life quality ad social solidarity.

As to Namaa charity, the association has succeeded in expanding scope of its tasks covering many countries and regions in dire need, soothing suffering of millions of afflicted peoples and paving the way for hundreds of thousands of the impoverished to work and produce.

In 2023, Namaa provided at the local level treatment to more than 150 cancer patients, education to 2,366 youngsters, distributed 211 air-conditioning sets, sponsored 1,100 orphans, supported 479 university-level students, distributed 2,674 food parcels, cared for 137 special needs' cases, distributed 5.85 million water battles, granted monthly financial aid to 3,229 families. Outside Kuwait, also during the same year, it built 198 mosques, 29 Islamic centers, 838 water wells, conducted 1,600 eye surgeries, carried out 300 development projects, built five orphanages and four medical centers, in addition to other good deeds.

"While we celebrate the International Day of Charity to back up its message, encourage the associations and educate the masses about significance of charity, we gratefully recall the giving by the good doers, the charity activists and the volunteers in this realm," he said, while also lauding the State of Kuwait's supreme leadership for guiding this sector and promoting its effective role.

Dr. Adnan A-Haddad, the deputy director general for communications and marketing at the International Rahma Society, said the association is celebrating its pioneering charitable role on this distinguished occasion under the theme "42 years of giving," affirming that the society aims to expand its societal role for promoting public awareness of the philanthropic and volunteering actions.

It is seeking to overhaul the sector by means of dedicating attention to the quality of its programs and projects, targeting the segments in need throughout the globe, he said, pointing out the that the Kuwaiti relief bodies have set an example to follow in relieving peoples suffering from catastrophes and crises, latest of which was the crisis in Gaza.

In 2023, the association achieved, with support from donors, 3,578 social ventures, 1,003 relief projects, 131 educational ones, 114 health activities, 66 cultural ones and 91 seasonal ven





