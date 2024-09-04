Biomarin To Host Investor Day Today At 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hardy, the event will feature presentations from BioMarin's leadership team as they introduce strategic priorities that underscore BioMarin's commitment to deliver significant value creation. A question-and-answer session will follow prepared remarks.



BioMarin's Investor Day Agenda:



BioMarin's New Corporate Strategy to Deliver Significant and Sustained Value Creation to Stakeholders

Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer



Value Commitment: Financial Strategy to Deliver

High Growth and

Superior

Returns

Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer



Innovation Strategy to Deliver Sustainable Pipeline of High Impact Medicines

Hank Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide R&D



Commercial Growth Strategy:



o

Optimizing BioMarin's Growing and Durable

Enzyme Therapies Business Unit o

Building Leadership in Achondroplasia to Set the Stage for Multiple New Indications

Cristin Hubbard, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

A link to the live webcast, replay and presentation slides will be available on BioMarin's Investor Relations website for at least 12 months.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options.

.