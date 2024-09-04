Russian Strike On Poltava: Death Toll Rises To 53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava, 53 people were killed and 298 injured in a Russian strike on an educational institution on September 3.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.
As many as 271 people were injured, 25 people were rescued, 11 of whom were unblocked from the rubble.
According to updated data, up to five more people are believed to be still trapped under the rubble.
The rescue services are working at the site, the SES emphasized.
Read also:
President Zelensky on Russian night attack:“Terror must be stopped”
Later, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Telegram that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the educational institution had increased to 298.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck Poltava with two ballistic missiles on the afternoon of September 3. It was reported that 51 people were killed.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108634821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.