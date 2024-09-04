Paralympics: QPC President Meets Qatar Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

President of the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) Abdulrahman bin Saud Al Thani met Qatar delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Paralympic Village yesterday. The president was briefed about the work carried out by administrative delegation to facilitate Team Qatar during their participation in the Games.

He also met Ali Arshad and Sara Masud ensuring them QPC's full support as they seek medals. Sara will start her medal hunt in the women's shot put starting tomorrow, while wheelchair racer Ali, who finished sixth in men's 100m T34 on Monday, is gearing up for the 800m T34 event which will start on Friday.