Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's cabinet convened its regular weekly meeting at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss the results of visit of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to the UAE.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister in a hopeless attempt to use Egypt's name to distract public opinion regarding crimes committed by the Israeli Occupation forces on a daily basis against Palestinian people."
RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budawai expressed the GCC's unequivocal rejection of the "irresponsible remarks" of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Egypt.
CAIRO -- The Arab League affirmed its commitment to prioritizing the Palestinian conflict in all regional and global forums, viewing the Palestinian stance as a unified position representing the 22 Arab nations.
DUBAI -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on cooperative ties and the Kuwaiti-Emirati partnership. (end) mb
MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108633378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.