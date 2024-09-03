Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's cabinet convened its regular weekly meeting at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad to discuss the results of visit of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to the UAE.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs expressed its "solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister in a hopeless attempt to use Egypt's name to distract public opinion regarding crimes committed by the Israeli forces on a daily basis against Palestinian people."

RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budawai expressed the GCC's unequivocal rejection of the "irresponsible remarks" of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Egypt.

CAIRO -- The Arab League affirmed its commitment to prioritizing the Palestinian conflict in all regional and global forums, viewing the Palestinian stance as a unified position representing the 22 Arab nations.

DUBAI -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on cooperative ties and the Kuwaiti-Emirati partnership. (end) mb