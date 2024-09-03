California Water Service Opens 2024 Firefighter Grant Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fire Departments in Cal Water's Local Service Areas Can Apply for Funding for Life-Saving Equipment, Projects

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) opened its sixth annual Firefighter Grant Program today to fire departments in its districts, as part of its ongoing commitment to-and partnership with-local first responders. Cal Water encourages professional and volunteer fire departments that serve any part of Cal Water's service areas to apply for funding that will offset costs for fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.

Cal Water's Firefighter Grant Program has provided more than $854,000 in grants to local fire departments since the program started in 2019. Grants last year ranged from $5,400 to $36,900 to fund equipment such as ballistic helmets and vests, bleeding control supplies, new hoses and nozzles, thermal imaging cameras, medical emergency training equipment, and water-tight batteries that power Jaws of Life rescue equipment.

“As a trusted water provider and community partner, we strive to go beyond providing the water supply and pressure our fire departments count on during an emergency,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO.“With so many fire departments' budgets stretched thin and lacking the dollars needed to purchase newer, safer, or more advanced personal protective equipment and supplies, we're pleased to be able to help our first responders as they help save lives and property.”

For more information about the Firefighter Grant Program or to apply, applicants can visit or email ... . The application period for this year's cycle will be open through the end of September. Cal Water plans to notify grant recipients in late fall.

The grants are part of California Water Service Group's stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers' rates.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2 million people statewide through 497,700 service connections. Cal Water's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,100+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434