Jordan, Iraq Explore Cooperation In Public Sector Reform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 3 (Petra) – A delegation of the Iraqi Public Service Council met Tuesday with Deputy Prime Minister, of Local Administration, Tawfiq Krishan, and State Minister for Affairs Nancy Namrouqa on prospects of enhancing Jordanian-Iraqi relations, particularly the exchange of expertise in public sector modernization.Krishan emphasized the close bilateral ties, highlighting a common interest to advance cooperation across many sectors.He outlined Jordan's comprehensive modernization scheme, in its political, economic, and administrative tracks, stressing development of public sector capacities to empower national institutions.Namrouqa shared insights into Jordan's experience in public sector modernization, detailing the key components of the reform map, including the legislative framework, to improve institutional performance.She expressed the Kingdom's commitment to sharing its expertise with Iraq, emphasizing the exchange of know-how.Widad Qteishat, Director of the Public Sector Modernization Program Management and Implementation Unit, gave an overview of the public sector modernization road map and the progress made in the 2023-2025 executive program. She outlined projects under way and priorities of this year's plan.For his part, Director of the Digital Transformation Unit, Muhammad Obeidat, emphasized updating the digital transformation strategy and supporting such initiatives across Jordan.