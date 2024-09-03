EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The“new” NAGA Group holds first AGM after successful merger

Hamburg, 3

September 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one SuperApp NAGA, has held its Annual General Meeting after the successful merger with the Key Way Group. All the resolutions proposed by the administrative bodies were passed with a very large majority. The 2024 Annual General Meeting centered in particular on the future development of the“new” NAGA Group. CEO Octavian Patrascu outlined the future development of the“new” NAGA Group and commented on the roadmap for the planned activities. At the heart of the overarching“Everything Money” vision is the simplification of the user's financial and investment experience by continuously evolving NAGA's platform into the NAGA ONE SuperApp. Here, the most visible change is the unification of the brand presence, including the consolidation of various product websites into a new overarching structure. In line with the“Everything Money” vision, the entire user experience will be significantly enhanced, and the customer lifetime value is expected to be increased. In doing so, extensive product upgrades are already in the works. As a first step, the new NAGA ONE SuperApp will focus on the social aspect – the exchange between users – in the NAGA ecosystem. Ultimately, the product roadmap will lead to NAGA ONE, integrating trading, investing, crypto, social and payments into one SuperApp to provide a seamless and unified user experience. The voting results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on the company's website at .



About NAGA NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



