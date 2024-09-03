EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Ivan Gruber becomes CTO

03.09.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS Enapter AG: Ivan Gruber becomes CTO 



Ivan Gruber has extensive experience in the field of hydrogen 



The expansion of the Management Board reflects the further growth of the Enapter Group

Berlin, September 03, 2024: The Supervisory Board of Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has appointed Ivan Gruber as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company with effect from September 1, 2024.

The now three-member Management Board team consists of Dr. Jürgen Laakmann (CEO), Gerrit Kaufhold (CFO) and Ivan Gruber (CTO). After studying at ETH Zurich and working at Mckinsey and Durst Phototechnik AG, Ivan Gruber spent several years at GKN Automotive as an engineer responsible for system tests in the field of electromobility. Most recently, he was Vice President at GKN Hydrogen, an international manufacturer of green hydrogen storage systems in South Tyrol. With the expanded Management Board team, Enapter is strengthening its market position and continuing to drive forward its growth strategy. Armin Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Enapter: "We are delighted to have Ivan Gruber, a proven expert in the field of hydrogen, join the Enapter Management Board. With this strong Management Board, Enapter is ideally equipped for further international growth and can drive forward its innovative product developments with even greater focus."

About Enapter Enapter is the market leader in the field of AEM electrolysers - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind through a unique modular design, resulting in highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use at over 340 customers in more than 50 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has a research and production site in Italy. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02. Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: Contact financial and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: ...



03.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Glockengießerwall 3 20095 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1980715



End of News EQS News Service