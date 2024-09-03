Marssenger: Striving Forward And Building On Honor

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) For 14 years, Marssenger has been dedicated to innovation, focusing solely on creating the best products through independent research and development while upholding innovation as its core strength. With leading integration and unique aesthetics, Marssenger has deeply participated in the transformation of Chinese kitchen appliances. As a pioneer of kitchen innovation, Marssenger is committed to leading comprehensive industry-wide innovation.

No.1 Brand for 3 Consecutive Years in China*

Within 10 years after its establishment, Marssenger was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the fastest IPO in the integrated stove industry. Within just half a year after going public, it soared to the top of the industry in terms of revenue and has maintained its position ever since. The key to Marssenger's rapid growth over the past 10 years is its innovative technologies which also serve as the core drive for the company's sustained development as the industry leader.







The L eading O rganization of a K ey R&D P roject U nder the 14th Five Year Plan

With leading technological strength, Marssenger has undertaken key national R&D projects and participated in research on healthy dietary topics. By employing digital and intelligent methods, Marssenger creates healthy dietary solutions for users, fully empowering the healthy lifestyle of the nation.







Industry-leading in the Number of National Patents

Marssenger ranks among the top in R&D investment, both in budget and personnel*. Marssenger has obtained over 500 national-level patents. With 10 leading core technologies, the company has made significant technological advancements in burners, steamers, oil fume extraction, multiple energy-saving solutions, dishwashers etc. Moreover, Marssenger continues to accumulate core technologies for the development of the industry.

National Labs

Marssenger focuses on independent R&D. It has built a 7,000-square-meter R&D and Quality Assurance Dual Laboratory. The laboratory boasts industry-leading R&D team and equipment that conducts tests on all products and all spare parts every year with a devotion to high quality.

National Industrial Design Center

Recognized as a National Industrial Design Center by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Marssenger has received authoritative certification for its leading design strength. From the industry-altering industrial design of the X7 Marssenger integrated stove to the sleek fastback design of the X8 Marssenger integrated stove, Marssenger has created a series of benchmark products, leading the transformation of industrial design within the industry.

Selected as a Future Factory of Zhejiang Province

Marssenger leads the industry in intelligent manufacturing upgrade. By empowering intelligent manufacturing with digitization, Marssenger achieves full life cycle digital management from product research and development, production, logistics, sales, to after-sales service, creating an industry-leading digital benchmark factory.

Marssenger integrated stoves capable of absorbing oil fumes from stir-frying 100 chilli peppers, notarized by the authoritative notary office

Marssenger's innovative downward suction technology has been awarded multiple patents and is designed to draw fumes directly at the edge of the pot. Many of Marssenger's integrated stoves have been certified by the notary office as 'capable of absorbing oil fumes from stir-frying 100 chili peppers,' recognizing their robust performance capabilities

Creating Intuitive Aesthetics to Prosper in I ndependent A esthetics

Marssenger has been awarded over 30 significant domestic and international design awards, including the iF Gold Award and the Red Dot Design Award. The company is the only player in the integrated stove industry to receive the iF Gold Award*. Adhering to a high-end positioning, it only collaborates with top design institutions or individuals in the industry, designing each product as if it were a piece of art. Marssenger implements the philosophy of aestheticism to the fullest extent, embedding the intuitive aesthetics into the industrial design. It transforms the kitchen space into the artistic focal point of the home, allowing people to embrace independent aesthetics.

Creating Scenario-Based Value to Lead a New Paradigm in Kitchen Living

Marssenger's innovation goes beyond the ultimate realization of technology and performance; it also entails a profound understanding of the scenario-based needs of consumers. The company has developed five major scenario-based solutions: the smoke-free open kitchen, the low-noise kitchen, the intuitive aesthetics kitchen, the kitchen facelift within 6 hours, and the 30-minute banquet-ready kitchen. These solutions are designed to create a scenario-based paradigm that is more suitable for Chinese kitchens, positioning Marssenger at the forefront of technological innovation in China's kitchen appliance industry.







1.*Source: Research into China's integrated stove market by Frost Sullivan(Shanghai) Business Consulting Co., Ltd ; No 1 brand for 3 consecutive years in China: based on calculation of sales of integrated stoves from 2021 to 2023; leader of high-end integrated stove: based on calculation of sales of high-end integrated stoves from 2021 to 2023; research completed in May 2024

2.*As of Oct 2023, Marssenger ranked No.1 in patent number and R&D investment among 4 listed integrated companies.

3.*Notarization code: (2016) Zhejiang Haining Certificate No. 704; (2020) Zhejiang Haining Certificate No. 2165; (2024) Zhejiang Haining Certificate No. 726, No. 727, No. 728, No. 729, No. 730

4.*Awarded to the X7 Marssenger integrated stove in 2013