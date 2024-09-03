Huawei's 'Trifold' Smartphone To Steal Apple's Iphone 16 Series Thunder?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) is set to reveal new products just hours after Apple launches its 16, signalling another big competition between the two companies.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer department, is set to unveil a new device on September 10. On the well-known Chinese social networking site Weibo, he made hints that this product is unique, having taken five years to produce. Insiders claim that Huawei intends to launch the first in history with dual folding capabilities. Details about the potential new electric car from the corporation are subject to change.

On September 9, Apple will release the new iPhone 16 along with several accessories. Huawei indicates that it is prepared to take on Apple head-to-head by arranging its event immediately after. With the release of the Mate 60 series, Huawei has made a significant return to the Chinese smartphone market, knocking Apple off the top five positions. This latest release may be Huawei's attempt to put Apple under even greater pressure.

The next Huawei phone, which may go under the name "trifold," is anticipated to include two hinges that will enable it to fold twice. This would allow for a gadget that still fits in your pocket to have a huge, tablet-sized screen. The technology behind foldable phones has been spearheaded by Huawei, and this new design may advance the field.

Additionally, Huawei may unveil an updated Aito M9 electric car with five seats rather than six. The vehicle manufacturer Seres and Huawei collaborated with this SUV idea. To start the car, it probably will include cutting-edge technology like Huawei's HarmonyOS, voice control, and face recognition. Huawei may also launch the Watch GT 5 and Watch D2, two new smartwatches with improved hardware.

Since Huawei has withheld the majority of information regarding its new devices, there has been conjecture that some of them may still be in the prototype stage.

With its event, Huawei made it quite evident that it is prepared to take on Apple, particularly in the cutthroat Chinese market. Huawei wants to improve its position in the smartphone and electric vehicle sectors by introducing cutting-edge goods like the Aito M9 and the trifold smartphone.

