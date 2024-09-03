Kim Kardashian To Megan Fox: HOT Celebrities Who Disclosed About Cosmetic Procedures Including Botox | Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kim Kardashian to Megan Fox: HOT and SEXY celebrities

Several celebrities have lately opened up about their experiences with cosmetic operations in a wave of Hollywood candour that has sparked a larger discussion about self-image. Take a peek at what some celebrities have revealed about their medical procedures:

1. Megan Fox

Megan Fox has been open about her cosmetic procedures, especially on a March 20 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy featuring Alex Cooper. "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22," Fox stated.

She said, "After I finished nursing my children, I had them redone because I'm not sure where they went. I had to have them read and very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise you could see the rippling of the implant so I had to switch them out to this set.”



2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has voiced worries about potential effects on her acting career from cosmetic operations. Kardashian disclosed that her ability to portray emotions on film may be impacted by her Botox treatments in the June 20 episode of The Kardashians.

She commented, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don't have it."

She also shared her reluctance to make extreme physical changes for a role, stating,“I'm not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million. That's just not where I need to be.”

3.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, who is well-known for her part in The Crown, has disclosed that she has had cosmetic procedures. Colman talked about her Botox treatment on the BBC Radio 2 show with Vernon Kay on March 2

. "Oh, I've had loads," she said in response to a question regarding her experiences with the treatments, and she also said, "Yeah, it's needless in your face." Fans responded well to her open comments because they valued her candour.

4.

Selena Gomez

In a TikTok remark on July 27, Gomez specified the cosmetic procedures she has had done in response to a video in which the Florida-based Botox and filler injector Marissa the PA had made assumptions about her treatments. Marissa admitted to having no knowledge of Gomez's procedures, which prompted Selena to comment,“Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone.”