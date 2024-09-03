Herzing University Opens High-Tech Sandy Springs Campus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New facility set to address workforce challenges with advanced training solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, a private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an division, is proud to announce the official relocation of its Atlanta campus to a new state-of-the-industry facility in Sandy Springs, a community in North Atlanta. The move reinforces Herzing's commitment to remaining one of the region's leading institutions for well-trained professionals in healthcare, nursing, business, and technology.

"Fulton County is significantly affected by the national talent shortage in healthcare and other fields," said Sarah Higgins, Regional Vice President of Operations for Herzing University. "With 83% of our Atlanta students coming from diverse backgrounds, Herzing University is committed to providing the technology, training, and access needed for graduates to serve our local communities."

Herzing is committed to providing the tech, training, and access needed for graduates to serve our local communities.

Strategically selected to be close to key medical facilities, Herzing's campus relocation adheres to important feedback from students and area employers who highlighted the need for students to have greater access to advanced technology and a more holistic learning experience. The new campus, located in the Palisade Office Park, will address these needs with a range of innovative features, including:



State-of-the-Industry Facilities: The new campus' advanced simulation labs are equipped with the latest technology designed to provide students with quality, hands-on clinical experience, such as:



Newborn full-term neonate simulation



Adult advanced multipurpose simulations

Eight interchangeable nursing mannequins



Modern Learning Environment: The campus layout has been designed to foster engagement and interaction, featuring movable seating and enhanced classroom technology to support dynamic and collaborative learning.

Enhanced Accessibility: The new location offers covered parking, covered walkways, and close proximity to public transportation to ensure convenient student access.

"Studies show that patient trust and outcomes improve significantly when they are treated by healthcare professionals who share their backgrounds and experiences," said Higgins. "By cultivating safe, competent nurses who reflect the diversity of our community, we can build greater patient trust and improve outcomes, all while benefiting our students, local employers, and the families who call this area home."

Herzing also proudly acknowledges the local businesses and partners that were instrumental in the construction and redevelopment of the new Sandy Springs campus. Colliers , in. studio architecture , Leapley Construction , and Brothers Interiors have worked hard to ensure the new facility meets the highest standards of excellence and is a learning environment where all students can thrive and graduate career ready.

For more information about Herzing University and the new Atlanta campus, please visit .

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study include nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program through Herzing's School of Nursing, as well as programs across healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. Since 2013, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University annually for having some of the nation's top online programs. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at .

