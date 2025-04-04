South Korea Court Removes President Yoon Over Martial Law Abuses

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously ruled to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Thursday, capping a months-long political crisis triggered by his unprecedented declaration of martial law.In the verdict, the Constitutional Court said the defendant, President Yoon,“neglected his duty to protect the constitution by mobilizing the military to damage constitutional institutions, such as the National Assembly, and infringe on basic human rights.”

Yoon“has betrayed the people's trust,” the court added.

On December 14, 2024, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon following his abrupt martial law declaration a week earlier. Yoon said in a televised address on December 3 that he was declaring martial law to crush“pro-North Korean and anti-government forces,” banning all political activities and deploying troops to arrest key politicians.

The court upheld all five grounds for impeachment: the unconstitutional declaration itself, the first decree issued under martial law, military mobilization against the National Assembly, an illegal raid on the National Election Commission, and orders to arrest politicians and justices.

“By violating the constitution and law to declare martial law, the defendant reenacted a history of emergency power abuse, shocking the public and creating national turmoil,” said Acting Constitutional Court President Moon Hyung-bae.

The Court's decision took effect as of 11:22 am, local time, ending Yoon's presidency just two years and 11 months into his term.

Yoon put out a statement in the afternoon, in which he thanked his supporters for cheering him on.“I will always pray for my beloved South Korea and its people,” the statement read.

The ruling People's Power Party swiftly accepted the court's ruling.