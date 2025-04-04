Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 10 Kanals Of Land Attached Under UAPA In J & K's Ramban

Over 10 Kanals Of Land Attached Under UAPA In J & K's Ramban


2025-04-04 03:19:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached agricultural land measuring 10.18 kanals in Ramban district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official said.

The attached properties, registered in the name of Mohd Sharief of Dalwah-Gool and Mohd Younis of Hara-Gool, are linked to an FIR filed last year, he said.

Earlier in February, police had attached 23.13 kanals of land belonging to five Hizbul Mujahideen operatives - Saraj Din (48) of Sangaldan, Reyaz Ahmed (45) of Dalwah, Farooq Ahmed (46) of Banj Bhimdassa, and Mohd Ashraf (50) and Mushtaq Ahmed (47) of Moila - in connection with the same case.

All of them are said to have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a few decades ago and have been operating from there. They were allegedly trying to sell the properties to fund terror activities, police said.

Terming the latest attachment of properties as a“significant move” in combating terrorism, the official said that 7.03 kanals of land belonged to Sharief at Dalwah village, while 3.15 kanals were in the name of Younis at Kalimasta Mohra Hara.

Read Also Property Of Drug Peddler Attached In J&K's Rajouri Properties Worth Lakhs Attached Under NDPS In South Kashmir's Anantnag

“The attached properties have been recorded in revenue records, and notices were served prohibiting their sale or transfer. The attachment was processed in the presence of an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures,” the official said.

He said police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take a stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109392021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search