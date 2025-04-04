Sajad Lone Vows To Support Any Bill On Waqf In Assembly

“We will support unconditionally any bill brought in the J-K Assembly pertaining to Waqf. If NC (National Conference) has any such intention, we will support it,” Lone said in a post on X.

Lone's remarks came after a meeting of the legislators of the National Conference and its allies that condemned the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

However, the People's Conference chief asked why the National Conference MPs were“apologetically servile” in Parliament (during the debate on the Waqf Bill).

“But can they (NC) answer one simple question? Why on earth was their delivery in Parliament so lacklustre and so apologetically servile.

“J-K is the only Muslim majority province in India. The parliamentarians from J-K should have roared like a lion not meowed like a cat,” he said in the post.

The meeting of J-K's ruling alliance was convened in the backdrop of the row over the transfer of 48 JKAS officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which the National Conference claimed“undermined” the elected government's authority.

