What if you build it, and they don't come?
David Goldman analyzes the sharp decline in US tech stocks, attributing it not to US tariffs or a slowing economy but to growing investor skepticism over Big Tech's data center spending and intensifying global competition from low-cost Chinese AI firms like DeepSeek.
