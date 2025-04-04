Top Navy Commanders To Discuss Strategic, Operational Issues At Key Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The first edition of Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 is all set to commence on April 5 to discuss strategic issues.

It will be conducted in two phases: Phase one at Karwar on Saturday and Phase 2 at New Delhi from April 7 to 10.

The conference is the apex-level, biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top Naval Commanders.

The conference will play a pivotal role in emphasising India's role as a 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), bolstering the Indian Navy's contribution to regional peace, security, and stability.

It will commence with Phase One, covering the flag-off of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) 'Sagar', by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday at Karwar. According to the Navy officials, the IOS Sagar is an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of the Government of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR), as elucidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March 2025.

INS Sunayna is being deployed to the South-West IOR with a combined crew from the Indian Navy and nine friendly foreign countries: Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

Post Flag-Off of IOS Sagar, the Defence Minister will inaugurate multiple maritime infrastructures and Support Facilities under Project Seabird. He will also be apprised on 'Indian Naval Op Readiness and Future Outlook' during the first phase of the Conference at Karwar.

Phase 2 of the conference will be held in New Delhi, which will witness a comprehensive review of major operational, material, logistics, HR development, training, and administrative aspects.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff will also engage with Naval Commanders during the conference to foster synergy amongst the three Services and further drive the convergence efforts.

The Commanders will also engage with Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary (Government of India), and Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO Niti Ayog, on issues related to foreign policy and international engagement, the officials added.

The Navy's quest to strengthen modernisation, indigenisation, and self-reliance in line with the Government of India's vision of 'AatmaNirbharta' will be a key focus area during the event.

The conference will bring out synergy and address critical operational, administrative and material issues meriting immediate attention and decisions by Naval Commanders, charting the Indian Navy's course in pursuit of being a 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force', the Navy officials added.