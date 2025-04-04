Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emera Leads Short List Of Stocks At 52-Week Highs

2025-04-04 03:18:42
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Emera Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $62.44 Friday. No news stories today.
Green Impact Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.95 Friday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $50.41 Friday. No news stories today.
Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $280.17 Friday. No news stories today.


