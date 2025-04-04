403
More Stock Carnage Follows Latest Trade News
Equity markets in Toronto opened lower on Friday, led by losses in energy and mining stocks, amid a global selloff deepened by China's countermeasures to reciprocal tariffs by the U.S.
The TSX Composite Index toppled 925.64 points, or 3.8%, to open Friday to 23,410.13.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.74 cents to 70.27 cents U.S.
The reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump on Wednesday triggered a plunge in world financial markets, signaling the end of a decades-long era of trade liberalization.
In news economic, Statistics Canada reports employment fell by 33,000 (-0.2%) in March and the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.7%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 28.3 points, or 4.6%, to 585.98
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups fell, with energy pounded 8.7%, materials down 6.2%, and gold, off 5.9%.
Only telecoms, registered gains, and only 1.3% at that.
ON WALLSTREET
The stock market took another pounding Friday after China retaliated with new tariffs on U.S. goods, further lending credibility to fears of a trade war that could spark a global a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrials faded 1,422.91 points, or 3.5%, to begin the week's last session at 39,123.02
The S&P 500 index dropped 221.65 points, or 4.1%, to 5,174.87.
The NASDAQ let go of 748.92 points, or 4.5%, to 15,801.68.
China's commerce ministry said Friday the country will impose a 34% levy on all U.S. products. This matches the tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. unveiled by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Technology stocks kept bleeding on Friday. Shares of iPhone maker Apple slumped more than 3%, adding to a 10% loss for the week.
Artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia pulled back 5%, while Tesla fell 6%. All three companies have large exposure to China and are among the hardest hit from Beijing's retaliatory duties.
Outside of tech, Boeing and Caterpillar - big exporters to China - led the Dow lower.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury rose sharply, lowering yields to 3.91% from Thursday's 4.06%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost $5.93 to $61.02 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold paled $51.60 to $3,069.80 U.S.
