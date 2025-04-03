Samsung Showcases Immersive 3D Experiences, OLED Excellence With New Odyssey Monitor Line-Up In Singapore
|No.
|Product Name
|Model
|Size
|Usual RRP (w GST)
|Pre Order RRP (w GST)
|1
|27′′ Odyssey OLED G81SF
|LS27FG812SEXXS
|27
|S$2,288
|S$2,188
|2
|32′′ Odyssey OLED G81SF
|LS32FG812SEXXS
|32
|S$2,488
|S$2,288
|3
|49′′ Odyssey G9 G91F
|LS49FG912EEXXS
|49
|S$2,088
|S$1,888
|4
|27′′ Odyssey 3D G90XF
|LS27FG900XEXXS
|27
|S$2,988
|S$2,798
Annex – Specifications
|Odyssey 3D (G90XF model)
|Model Code
|LS27FG900XEXXS
|Attribute
|Value
|Display
|Screen Size (Class)
|27
|Flat / Curved
|Flat
|Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
|596.736 x 335.664
|Screen Curvature
|N/A
|Aspect Ratio
|16:09
|Panel Type
|IPS
|Brightness (Typical)
|350 cd/m2
|Brightness (Min)
|280 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio (Static)
|1000:01:00
|Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
|N/A
|HDR(High Dynamic Range)
|HDR10
|HDR10+
|HDR10+ Gaming
|Mini LED Local Dimming
|N/A
|Resolution
|4K (3,840 x 2,160)
|Response Time (ms)
|1ms(GTG)
|Viewing Angle (H/V)
|178 ̊/178 ̊
|Color Support
|Max 1B
|Color Gamut (NTSC)
|N/A
|Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
|N/A
|Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
|99% (CIE1931)
|Frame Rate
|Max 165Hz
|General Feature
|Eco Saving Plus
|N/A
|Energy Saving Solution
|Yes
|0.00 W Off mode
|N/A
|Eye Saver Mode
|Yes
|Flicker Free
|Yes
|Picture-In-Picture
|Yes
|Picture-By-Picture
|N/A
|Quantum Dot Color
|N/A
|Image Size
|Yes
|Daisy Chain
|N/A
|Windows Certification
|Windows11
|FreeSync
|FreeSync Premium
|G-Sync
|No
|VESA Adaptive-Sync
|N/A
|Off Timer Plus
|Yes
|Black Equalizer
|Yes
|Virtual AIM Point
|Yes
|Core Sync
|N/A
|Game Bar
|N/A
|Gaming Hub
|N/A
|Refresh Rate Optimizor
|N/A
|Super Arena Gaming UX
|N/A
|HDMI-CEC
|N/A
|Auto Source Switch
|Auto Source Switch+
|Adaptive Picture
|N/A
|Super Ultrawide GameView
|Yes
|KVM Switch
|N/A
|Smart Service
|Smart Type
|No
|Operating System
|N/A
|Bixby
|N/A
|Far-Field Voice Interaction
|N/A
|Built-in Voice Assistant
|N/A
|TV Plus
|N/A
|Universal Guide
|N/A
|SmartThings Hub
|N/A
|Multi Device Experience
|N/A
|My Contents
|N/A
|ScreenVitals
|N/A
|Multi View
|N/A
|Smart Calibration
|N/A
|NFT
|N/A
|Knox Vault
|N/A
|Workspace
|N/A
|Interface
|Wireless Display
|N/A
|D-Sub
|N/A
|HDCP Version (D-Sub)
|N/A
|HDCP Version (DVI)
|N/A
|Display Port
|1 EA
|Display Port Version
|1.4
|HDCP Version (DP)
|2.2
|Display Port Out
|N/A
|Display Port Out Version
|N/A
|Mini-Display Port
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
|N/A
|HDMI
|2 EA
|HDMI Version
|2.1
|HDCP Version (HDMI)
|2.2
|Micro HDMI
|N/A
|Micro HDMI Version
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
|N/A
|Audio In
|N/A
|Headphone
|No
|USB Ports
|2
|USB Hub Version
|3.1 Gen1
|USB-C
|No
|USB-C Charging Power
|N/A
|USB-B Upstream Port
|1
|USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
|N/A
|USB Type-C Downstream Port
|N/A
|USB Type-C Downstream Version
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
|N/A
|HDCP Version (USB-C)
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Input
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Charging Power
|N/A
|Version of Thunderbolt
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
|N/A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|N/A
|WiFi
|N/A
|Bluetooth
|N/A
|Built-in Camera
|N/A
|Windows Hello Certification
|N/A
|Audio
|Speaker
|Yes
|Speaker Output
|5W x 2ch
|Adaptive Sound
|N/A
|Operation Conditions
|Temperature
|0 – 40 °C
|Humidity
|10~80,non-condensing %
|Calibration
|Factory Tunning
|Yes
|Gray Balance
|N/A
|Uniformity Correction
|N/A
|Factory Calibration Report
|Yes
|Design
|Front Color
|MERCURY SILVER
|Rear Color
|MERCURY SILVER
|Stand Color
|Mercury silver
|Stand Type
|HAS PIVOT
|HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
|120mm(±5.0mm)
|Tilt
|-3.0° (±3.0°)~15.0° (±3.0°)
|Swivel
|N/A
|Pivot
|-92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
|Wall Mount
|100 x 100
|Eco
|Energy Efficiency Class
|N/A
|Recycled Plastic
|13.70%
|Power
|Power Supply
|AC100-240V
|Power Consumption (Max)
|78 W
|Power Consumption (Typ)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (DPMS)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Off Mode)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Yearly)
|N/A
|Type
|External Adaptor
|Dimension
|Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
|614.1 x 541.5 x 203.3 mm
|Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
|614.1 x 372.2 x 46.0 mm
|Package Dimension (WxHxD)
|834.0 x 133 x 434 mm
|Weight
|Set Weight with Stand
|7.5 kg
|Set Weight without Stand
|4.7 kg
|Package Weight
|9.6 kg
|Accessory
|Power Cable Length
|1.5 m
|D-Sub Cable
|N/A
|HDMI Cable
|Yes
|HDMI to DVI Cable
|N/A
|HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
|N/A
|DP Cable
|Yes
|USB Type-C Cable
|N/A
|USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
|Yes
|USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
|N/A
|Remote Controller
|N/A
|Camera
|N/A
|Pogo Gender
|N/A
|Certification and Compliance
|UL Glare Free
|N/A
|Pantone Validated
|N/A
|TCO Certified
|N/A
|Software Support
|Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
|N/A
|Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model)
|Model Code
|LS27FG812SEXXS
|LS32FG812SEXXS
|Attribute
|Value
|Value
|Display
|Screen Size (Class)
|27
|32
|Flat / Curved
|Flat
|Flat
|Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
|589.97 x 332.9 mm
|699.48 x 394.73 mm
|Screen Curvature
|N/A
|N/A
|Aspect Ratio
|16:09
|16:09
|Panel Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Burn-In cover in warranty
|Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)
|Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)
|Brightness (Typical)
|250 cd/m2
|260 cd/m2
|Brightness (Min)
|200 cd/m2
|200 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio (Static)
|1,000,000:1
|1,000,000:1
|Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
|N/A
|N/A
|HDR(High Dynamic Range)
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
|VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
|HDR10+
|HDR10+ Gaming
|HDR10+ Gaming
|Mini LED Local Dimming
|N/A
|N/A
|Resolution
|4K (3,840 x 2,160)
|4K (3,840 x 2,160)
|Response Time (ms)
|0.03ms(GTG)
|0.03ms(GTG)
|Viewing Angle (H/V)
|178 ̊/178 ̊
|178 ̊/178 ̊
|Color Support
|Max 1B
|Max 1B
|Color Gamut (NTSC)
|N/A
|N/A
|Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
|99% (CIE1976)
|99% (CIE1976)
|Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
|N/A
|N/A
|Frame Rate
|Max 240Hz
|Max 240Hz
|General Feature
|Eco Saving Plus
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy Saving Solution
|Yes
|Yes
|0.00 W Off mode
|N/A
|N/A
|Eye Saver Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Flicker Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture-In-Picture
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture-By-Picture
|N/A
|N/A
|Quantum Dot Color
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|Yes
|Yes
|Daisy Chain
|N/A
|N/A
|Windows Certification
|Windows11
|Windows11
|FreeSync
|FreeSync Premium Pro
|FreeSync Premium Pro
|G-Sync
|No
|No
|VESA Adaptive-Sync
|N/A
|N/A
|Off Timer Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|Black Equalizer
|Yes
|Yes
|Virtual AIM Point
|Yes
|Yes
|Core Sync
|Yes
|Yes
|Game Bar
|N/A
|N/A
|Gaming Hub
|N/A
|N/A
|Refresh Rate Optimizor
|N/A
|N/A
|Super Arena Gaming UX
|Yes
|Yes
|HDMI-CEC
|N/A
|N/A
|Auto Source Switch
|Auto Source Switch+
|Auto Source Switch+
|Adaptive Picture
|N/A
|N/A
|Super Ultrawide GameView
|Yes
|Yes
|KVM Switch
|N/A
|N/A
|Smart Service
|Smart Type
|No
|No
|Operating System
|N/A
|N/A
|Bixby
|N/A
|N/A
|Far-Field Voice Interaction
|N/A
|N/A
|Built-in Voice Assistant
|N/A
|N/A
|TV Plus
|N/A
|N/A
|Universal Guide
|N/A
|N/A
|SmartThings Hub
|N/A
|N/A
|Multi Device Experience
|N/A
|N/A
|My Contents
|N/A
|N/A
|ScreenVitals
|N/A
|N/A
|Multi View
|N/A
|N/A
|Smart Calibration
|N/A
|N/A
|NFT
|N/A
|N/A
|Knox Vault
|N/A
|N/A
|Workspace
|N/A
|N/A
|Interface
|Wireless Display
|N/A
|N/A
|D-Sub
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (D-Sub)
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (DVI)
|N/A
|N/A
|Display Port
|1 EA
|1 EA
|Display Port Version
|1.4
|1.4
|HDCP Version (DP)
|2.2
|2.2
|Display Port Out
|N/A
|N/A
|Display Port Out Version
|N/A
|N/A
|Mini-Display Port
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
|N/A
|N/A
|HDMI
|2 EA
|2 EA
|HDMI Version
|2.1
|2.1
|HDCP Version (HDMI)
|2.2
|2.2
|Micro HDMI
|N/A
|N/A
|Micro HDMI Version
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
|N/A
|N/A
|Audio In
|N/A
|N/A
|Headphone
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Ports
|N/A
|N/A
|USB Hub Version
|N/A
|N/A
|USB-C
|No
|No
|USB-C Charging Power
|N/A
|N/A
|USB-B Upstream Port
|1
|1
|USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
|N/A
|N/A
|USB Type-A Downstream Port
|2
|2
|USB Type-A Downstream Version
|3.2 Gen1
|3.2 Gen1
|USB Type-C Downstream Port
|N/A
|N/A
|USB Type-C Downstream Version
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (USB-C)
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Input
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Charging Power
|N/A
|N/A
|Version of Thunderbolt
|N/A
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
|N/A
|N/A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|N/A
|N/A
|WiFi
|N/A
|N/A
|Bluetooth
|N/A
|N/A
|Built-in Camera
|N/A
|N/A
|Windows Hello Certification
|N/A
|N/A
|Audio
|Speaker
|No
|No
|Speaker Output
|N/A
|N/A
|Adaptive Sound
|N/A
|N/A
|Operation Conditions
|Temperature
|10~40 °C
|10~40 °C
|Humidity
|10~80,non-condensing %
|10~80,non-condensing %
|Calibration
|Factory Tunning
|Yes
|Yes
|Gray Balance
|N/A
|N/A
|Uniformity Correction
|N/A
|N/A
|Factory Calibration Report
|Yes
|Yes
|Design
|Front Color
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Rear Color
|SILVER
|SILVER
|Stand Color
|Silver
|Silver
|Stand Type
|HAS PIVOT
|HAS PIVOT
|HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
|120.0 ±5.0
|120.0 ±5.0
|Tilt
|-2.0o(± 2°) ~ 25.0o(± 2°)
|-2.0° (±2.0°) ~ 25.0° (±2.0°)
|Swivel
|-30.0o(± 3°) ~ 30.0o(± 3°)
|-30° (±3.0°) ~ +30° (±3.0°)
|Pivot
|-92.0o(± 2°) ~ 92.0o(± 2°)
|-92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
|Wall Mount
|100 x 100
|100 x 100
|Eco
|Energy Efficiency Class
|N/A
|N/A
|Recycled Plastic
|Yes
|Yes
|Power
|Power Supply
|AC 100~240V
|AC 100~240V
|Power Consumption (Max)
|140 W
|180 W
|Power Consumption (Typ)
|N/A
|N/A
|Power Consumption (DPMS)
|N/A
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Off Mode)
|N/A
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Yearly)
|N/A
|N/A
|Type
|External Adaptor
|External Adaptor
|Dimension
|Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
|611.7 x 554.2 x 263.5 mm
|719.7 x 584.6 x 263.5 mm
|Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
|611.7 x 353.8 x 49.2 mm
|719.7 x 414.7 x 49.2 mm
|Package Dimension (WxHxD)
|684 x 200 x 464 mm
|815 x 200 x 530 mm
|Weight
|Set Weight with Stand
|6.9 kg
|8.4 kg
|Set Weight without Stand
|3.8 kg
|5.3 kg
|Package Weight
|9.5 kg
|12.0 kg
|Accessory
|Power Cable Length
|1.5 m
|1.5 m
|D-Sub Cable
|N/A
|N/A
|HDMI Cable
|Yes
|Yes
|HDMI to DVI Cable
|N/A
|N/A
|HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
|N/A
|N/A
|DP Cable
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C Cable
|N/A
|N/A
|USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
|N/A
|N/A
|Remote Controller
|N/A
|N/A
|Camera
|N/A
|N/A
|Pogo Gender
|N/A
|N/A
|Certification and Compliance
|UL Glare Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Pantone Validated
|N/A
|N/A
|TCO Certified
|N/A
|N/A
|Software Support
|Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
|N/A
|N/A
|Odyssey G9 (G91F model)
|Model Code
|LS49FG912EEXXS
|Attribute
|Value
|Display
|Screen Size (Class)
|49
|Flat / Curved
|Curved
|Active Display Size (HxV) (mm)
|1191.936 (H) x 335.232 (V) (mm)
|Screen Curvature
|1000R
|Aspect Ratio
|32:09:00
|Panel Type
|VA
|Burn-In cover in warranty
|N/A
|Brightness (Typical)
|350 cd/m2
|Brightness (Min)
|280 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio (Static)
|2500:01:00
|Contrast Ratio (Dynamic)
|Mega DCR
|HDR(High Dynamic Range)
|VESA DisplayHDR 600
|HDR10+
|HDR10+ Gaming
|Mini LED Local Dimming
|N/A
|Resolution
|DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)
|Response Time (ms)
|1ms(GTG)
|Viewing Angle (H/V)
|178 ̊/178 ̊
|Color Support
|Max 1.07B
|Color Gamut (NTSC)
|N/A
|Color Gamut (DCI Coverage)
|92% (CIE1976)
|Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage)
|N/A
|Frame Rate
|Max 144Hz
|General Feature
|Eco Saving Plus
|N/A
|Energy Saving Solution
|Yes
|0.00 W Off mode
|N/A
|Eye Saver Mode
|Yes
|Flicker Free
|Yes
|Picture-In-Picture
|Yes
|Picture-By-Picture
|Yes
|Quantum Dot Color
|N/A
|Image Size
|Yes
|Daisy Chain
|N/A
|Windows Certification
|Windows11
|FreeSync
|FreeSync Premium Pro
|G-Sync
|No
|VESA Adaptive-Sync
|N/A
|Off Timer Plus
|Yes
|Black Equalizer
|Yes
|Virtual AIM Point
|Yes
|Core Sync
|N/A
|Game Bar
|N/A
|Gaming Hub
|N/A
|Refresh Rate Optimizor
|N/A
|Super Arena Gaming UX
|Yes
|HDMI-CEC
|N/A
|Auto Source Switch
|Auto Source Switch+
|Adaptive Picture
|Yes
|Super Ultrawide GameView
|N/A
|KVM Switch
|N/A
|Smart Service
|Smart Type
|No
|Operating System
|N/A
|Bixby
|N/A
|Far-Field Voice Interaction
|N/A
|Built-in Voice Assistant
|N/A
|TV Plus
|N/A
|Universal Guide
|N/A
|SmartThings Hub
|N/A
|Multi Device Experience
|N/A
|My Contents
|N/A
|ScreenVitals
|N/A
|Multi View
|N/A
|Smart Calibration
|N/A
|NFT
|N/A
|Knox Vault
|N/A
|Workspace
|N/A
|Interface
|Wireless Display
|N/A
|D-Sub
|N/A
|HDCP Version (D-Sub)
|N/A
|HDCP Version (DVI)
|N/A
|Display Port
|1 EA
|Display Port Version
|1.4
|HDCP Version (DP)
|2.2
|Display Port Out
|N/A
|Display Port Out Version
|N/A
|Mini-Display Port
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Mini-DP)
|N/A
|HDMI
|2 EA
|HDMI Version
|2.1
|HDCP Version (HDMI)
|2.2
|Micro HDMI
|N/A
|Micro HDMI Version
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Micro HDMI)
|N/A
|Audio In
|N/A
|Headphone
|Yes
|USB Ports
|N/A
|USB Hub Version
|N/A
|USB-C
|No
|USB-C Charging Power
|N/A
|USB-B Upstream Port
|1
|USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA)
|N/A
|USB Type-A Downstream Port
|2
|USB Type-A Downstream Version
|3.2 Gen1
|USB Type-C Downstream Port
|N/A
|USB Type-C Downstream Version
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain)
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power
|N/A
|HDCP Version (USB-C)
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Input
|N/A
|Thunderbolt Charging Power
|N/A
|Version of Thunderbolt
|N/A
|HDCP Version (Thunderbolt)
|N/A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|N/A
|WiFi
|N/A
|Bluetooth
|N/A
|Built-in Camera
|N/A
|Windows Hello Certification
|N/A
|Audio
|Speaker
|No
|Speaker Output
|N/A
|Adaptive Sound
|N/A
|Operation Conditions
|Temperature
|10~40 °C
|Humidity
|10~80, non-condensing %
|Calibration
|Factory Tunning
|Yes
|Gray Balance
|N/A
|Uniformity Correction
|N/A
|Factory Calibration Report
|Yes
|Design
|Front Color
|BLACK
|Rear Color
|BLACK
|Stand Color
|Black
|Stand Type
|HAS
|HAS(Height Adjustable Stand)
|120.0 mm (± 5.0 mm)
|Tilt
|-2.0° (± 2°) ~ +11.0° (± 2°)
|Swivel
|-15.0° (± 3°) ~ +15.0° (± 3°)
|Pivot
|N/A
|Wall Mount
|100 x 100
|Eco
|Energy Efficiency Class
|N/A
|Recycled Plastic
|10 ↑ %
|Power
|Power Supply
|AC 100~240V
|Power Consumption (Max)
|180 W
|Power Consumption (Typ)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (DPMS)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Off Mode)
|N/A
|Power Consumption (Yearly)
|N/A
|Type
|Internal Power
|Dimension
|Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD)
|1147.6 x 568.4 x 420.5 mm
|Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)
|1147.6 x 363.5 x 293.8 mm
|Package Dimension (WxHxD)
|1265 x 343 x 481 mm
|Weight
|Set Weight with Stand
|15.6 kg
|Set Weight without Stand
|10.6 kg
|Package Weight
|20.6 kg
|Accessory
|Power Cable Length
|1.5 m
|D-Sub Cable
|N/A
|HDMI Cable
|N/A
|HDMI to DVI Cable
|N/A
|HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
|N/A
|DP Cable
|Yes
|USB Type-C Cable
|N/A
|USB Type A to B Upstream Cable
|Yes
|USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable
|N/A
|Remote Controller
|N/A
|Camera
|N/A
|Pogo Gender
|N/A
|Certification and Compliance
|UL Glare Free
|N/A
|Pantone Validated
|N/A
|TCO Certified
|N/A
|Software Support
|Security Update Period (At least 5 years)
|N/A
[2] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray, and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher.[3] Game title availability varies by region.
[4] 3D effects may vary depending on the game content and PC specifications. Recommended specifications:
-
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards or higher
CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher
DDR: DDR5-5600 32GB * 2ea (64GB) or above
PCIe: PCIe 5.0
[6] Verified as Glare Free by UL based on the verification methods used by UL. For more information on the verification methods used, please visit . Comparison based on internal test results.[7] AI upscaling works when using Gaming Hub, Smart TV Apps, but it does not affect the image quality in PC mode.
[8] Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor compared to other Odyssey, Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo gaming monitors[9] The unique code is only valid for one-time redemption with a purchase of a 2025 Samsung Odyssey Monitor from the Samsung Online store from 7 April 2025, 00:00 to 20 April 2025, 00:00. While stock lasts. If you have not received your unique code, please check your Junk / Spam folder or contact us at 1800-726-7864.
