Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Samsung Showcases Immersive 3D Experiences, OLED Excellence With New Odyssey Monitor Line-Up In Singapore

Samsung Showcases Immersive 3D Experiences, OLED Excellence With New Odyssey Monitor Line-Up In Singapore


2025-04-03 09:36:01
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the updated Odyssey OLED G8 with the industry's first 4K 240Hz screen, and the new ultra-wide Odyssey G9, the new Odyssey monitor line-up is set to deliver unparalleled experiences for all gamers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2025 – Samsung Electronics Singapore is bringing its 2025 Odyssey monitor line-up to Singapore. Featuring the revolutionary Odyssey 3D, the stunning Odyssey OLED G8 with an industry-first 4K, 240Hz screen, and the ultrawide Odyssey G9, the latest line-up delivers immersive visuals and unparalleled performance to provide the ultimate experience for gamers.


Samsung's new Odyssey 3D and Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitors

“At Samsung, we continually push the boundaries of innovation to deliver visual excellence and immersive experiences through our display line-up. Beyond enhancing our cutting-edge display technologies as the number 1 OLED monitor brand globally, we are also breaking new ground with the launch of the new Odyssey 3D to deliver immersive 3D experiences for gaming and entertainment. With a diverse range of Odyssey monitors that cater to the varying needs of gamers, content creators and power users, our goal is to deliver the best visual experience for everyone that uses our monitors,” said Timothy Tan, Director and Head of Integrated B2B, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Enter ing the W orld of 3D G aming with the Odyssey 3D

The new Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) 27′′ monitor introduces a groundbreaking 3D gaming experience that does not require dedicated glasses. Instead, Odyssey 3D makes use of advanced eye-tracking technology and proprietary lenticular lens to deliver natural-looking, high-definition 3D images that are accessible via the Reality Hub app.[1] This feature not only brings action to life, it also infuses new energy into games and video content while immersing users deeper into the virtual world.

Besides supporting 3D games and video content, Odyssey 3D's AI video conversion feature has the ability to transform 2D video content into immersive 3D, breathing new life into nearly all content.[2] Every scene of compatible content is analysed and converted into 3D, heightening users' visual experience while lessening eye strain at the same time.

Odyssey 3D also boasts impressive gaming performance. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, gaming experience remains responsive and smooth on its 4K display. Additionally, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible minimise choppiness and screen lag for users, even during fast and complex gameplay.

Edge Lighting takes 3D immersion to the next level by filling the gaming environment with lighting that adapts to games. It fills the space under the monitor with colours that synchronise with the screen's lighting, enhancing the 3D screen and bringing game environments into real life.

In conjunction with the rollout of the Odyssey line-up in Singapore, Samsung is partnering with major game developers[3] such as:

  • Nexon , for The First Berserker: Khazan to maximise the potential of Odyssey 3D,
  • Neowiz, for Lie of P's upcoming downloadable content (DLC), Overture, slated for release this summer, and
  • Hoyoerse , for Genshin Impact, a role-playing game with a stunning art style, real-time rendering and finely-tuned character animations.

Partner developers have an unprecedented level of control over the 3D effects[4] produced with Odyssey 3D, enabling them to bring their creative visions to life with greater precision. Beyond the existing partner developers, Samsung plans to partner with more global game studios to maximise the potential of its 3D display technology. The Reality Hub app and the full list of compatible 3D games[5] are available at Samsung and the Microsoft Store.

Odyssey OLED G8 Features Highest Pixel Density on a 27′′ Screen

The new Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) leverages the unmatched picture quality of OLED to pack groundbreaking performance and unparalleled visual quality in a single display. Available in 27′′ and 32′′ sizes, the 27′′ Odyssey OLED G8 is the industry's first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, featuring 166 pixels-per-inch (ppi) - the industry's highest pixel density for a screen of this size.

Odyssey OLED G8's 4K QD-OLED visuals deliver amazing details, showcasing enhanced colours and contrast ratio from any viewing angle. Boosted by VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 400, the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers near-infinite contrast that makes vibrant colours pop, even at the high, typically 250nit brightness. It uses Glare Free technology certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL)[6], which reduces screen reflection and minimises distractions. Additionally, the AI processor in the monitor upscales picture quality for lower resolution content - making the most of the 4K screen even when playing games or watching videos with lower resolution.[7]

With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3msGtG response time, the Odyssey OLED G8 supports fast movements on screen with ease. It also supports AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, which helps to prevent stuttering, tearing and jittering to enable ultra smooth, responsive and immersive gaming experiences.

The Odyssey OLED G8 also comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ which protects the screen with its advanced Dynamic Cooling System. Using the industry's first Pulsating Heat Pipe, it dissipates heat five times more efficiently[8] than traditional graphite sheets, without lowering brightness, ensuring protection against burn-in and helping to prolong the display's lifespan.

A stylish addition to any gaming setup, the Odyssey OLED G8 sports a slim metal design, Core Lighting+ with dynamic lighting effects that sync with the screen, as well as an ergonomic stand.

Odyssey G9 Makes Curved Ultrawide Gaming Accessible


Samsung's Odyssey G9 (G91F model) features a 49” Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users

The new Odyssey G9 (G91F model) makes ultrawide gaming more accessible with a streamlined design that doesn't compromise on performance. Featuring a 49” Dual QHD display with a 1000R curve, it is designed to provide high-quality visuals to enhance the gaming experience for all users.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Odyssey G9 easily keeps up with fast gameplay, while the AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro ensures smooth, tear-free action without stuttering. Additionally, with its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the display brings a variety of colours come to life with clarity. HDR10+ GAMING further helps to enhance the screen with optimised brightness, contrast and colour range for more dynamic pictures.

The Odyssey G9 is also an effective multi-tasker, equipped with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features. With these, two different devices can be viewed at the same time, with flexible size options available in Picture-in-Picture mode. Users can also get to games faster with Auto Source Switch+, which detects connected devices and automatically displays them when they are turned on.

Local Pricing and Availability
The new Odyssey line-up is available for registration of interest on the Samsung website from now to 6 April. Users who register their interest will stand a chance to receive exclusive gifts worth up to $375 when they purchase a monitor from the 2025 Odyssey line-up via Samsung Online Store[9].

A gift bundle worth $375, comprising of The First Berserker: Khazan full game, a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat awaits those who purchase the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), while gifts worth $295, comprising of a 1TB PSSD Shield (Blue) and a gaming mat, awaits those who purchase the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) or Odyssey G9 (G91F model).

Pre-order for the 2025 Odyssey lineup will be available from 7 to 20 April , and the monitors will be generally available at the Samsung Online Store , the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers from 21 April 2025 .

The recommended retail prices for the 2025 Odyssey lineup are as follows:

No. Product Name Model Size Usual RRP

(w GST) 		Pre Order

RRP (w GST)
1 27′′ Odyssey OLED G81SF LS27FG812SEXXS 27 S$2,288 S$2,188
2 32′′ Odyssey OLED G81SF LS32FG812SEXXS 32 S$2,488 S$2,288
3 49′′ Odyssey G9 G91F LS49FG912EEXXS 49 S$2,088 S$1,888
4 27′′ Odyssey 3D G90XF LS27FG900XEXXS 27 S$2,988 S$2,798

For more information, please visit our website.

Annex – Specifications

Odyssey 3D (G90XF model)
Model Code LS27FG900XEXXS
Attribute Value
Display Screen Size (Class) 27
Flat / Curved Flat
Active Display Size (HxV) (mm) 596.736 x 335.664
Screen Curvature N/A
Aspect Ratio 16:09
Panel Type IPS
Brightness (Typical) 350 cd/m2
Brightness (Min) 280 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio (Static) 1000:01:00
Contrast Ratio (Dynamic) N/A
HDR(High Dynamic Range) HDR10
HDR10+ HDR10+ Gaming
Mini LED Local Dimming N/A
Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
Response Time (ms) 1ms(GTG)
Viewing Angle (H/V) 178 ̊/178 ̊
Color Support Max 1B
Color Gamut (NTSC) N/A
Color Gamut (DCI Coverage) N/A
Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage) 99% (CIE1931)
Frame Rate Max 165Hz
General Feature Eco Saving Plus N/A
Energy Saving Solution Yes
0.00 W Off mode N/A
Eye Saver Mode Yes
Flicker Free Yes
Picture-In-Picture Yes
Picture-By-Picture N/A
Quantum Dot Color N/A
Image Size Yes
Daisy Chain N/A
Windows Certification Windows11
FreeSync FreeSync Premium
G-Sync No
VESA Adaptive-Sync N/A
Off Timer Plus Yes
Black Equalizer Yes
Virtual AIM Point Yes
Core Sync N/A
Game Bar N/A
Gaming Hub N/A
Refresh Rate Optimizor N/A
Super Arena Gaming UX N/A
HDMI-CEC N/A
Auto Source Switch Auto Source Switch+
Adaptive Picture N/A
Super Ultrawide GameView Yes
KVM Switch N/A
Smart Service Smart Type No
Operating System N/A
Bixby N/A
Far-Field Voice Interaction N/A
Built-in Voice Assistant N/A
TV Plus N/A
Universal Guide N/A
SmartThings Hub N/A
Multi Device Experience N/A
My Contents N/A
ScreenVitals N/A
Multi View N/A
Smart Calibration N/A
NFT N/A
Knox Vault N/A
Workspace N/A
Interface Wireless Display N/A
D-Sub N/A
HDCP Version (D-Sub) N/A
HDCP Version (DVI) N/A
Display Port 1 EA
Display Port Version 1.4
HDCP Version (DP) 2.2
Display Port Out N/A
Display Port Out Version N/A
Mini-Display Port N/A
HDCP Version (Mini-DP) N/A
HDMI 2 EA
HDMI Version 2.1
HDCP Version (HDMI) 2.2
Micro HDMI N/A
Micro HDMI Version N/A
HDCP Version (Micro HDMI) N/A
Audio In N/A
Headphone No
USB Ports 2
USB Hub Version 3.1 Gen1
USB-C No
USB-C Charging Power N/A
USB-B Upstream Port 1
USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA) N/A
USB Type-C Downstream Port N/A
USB Type-C Downstream Version N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain) N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power N/A
HDCP Version (USB-C) N/A
Thunderbolt Input N/A
Thunderbolt Charging Power N/A
Version of Thunderbolt N/A
HDCP Version (Thunderbolt) N/A
Ethernet (LAN) N/A
WiFi N/A
Bluetooth N/A
Built-in Camera N/A
Windows Hello Certification N/A
Audio Speaker Yes
Speaker Output 5W x 2ch
Adaptive Sound N/A
Operation Conditions Temperature 0 – 40 °C
Humidity 10~80,non-condensing %
Calibration Factory Tunning Yes
Gray Balance N/A
Uniformity Correction N/A
Factory Calibration Report Yes
Design Front Color MERCURY SILVER
Rear Color MERCURY SILVER
Stand Color Mercury silver
Stand Type HAS PIVOT
HAS(Height Adjustable Stand) 120mm(±5.0mm)
Tilt -3.0° (±3.0°)~15.0° (±3.0°)
Swivel N/A
Pivot -92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
Wall Mount 100 x 100
Eco Energy Efficiency Class N/A
Recycled Plastic 13.70%
Power Power Supply AC100-240V
Power Consumption (Max) 78 W
Power Consumption (Typ) N/A
Power Consumption (DPMS) N/A
Power Consumption (Off Mode) N/A
Power Consumption (Yearly) N/A
Type External Adaptor
Dimension Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD) 614.1 x 541.5 x 203.3 mm
Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD) 614.1 x 372.2 x 46.0 mm
Package Dimension (WxHxD) 834.0 x 133 x 434 mm
Weight Set Weight with Stand 7.5 kg
Set Weight without Stand 4.7 kg
Package Weight 9.6 kg
Accessory Power Cable Length 1.5 m
D-Sub Cable N/A
HDMI Cable Yes
HDMI to DVI Cable N/A
HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable N/A
DP Cable Yes
USB Type-C Cable N/A
USB Type A to B Upstream Cable Yes
USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable N/A
Remote Controller N/A
Camera N/A
Pogo Gender N/A
Certification and Compliance UL Glare Free N/A
Pantone Validated N/A
TCO Certified N/A
Software Support Security Update Period (At least 5 years) N/A
Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model)
Model Code LS27FG812SEXXS LS32FG812SEXXS
Attribute Value Value
Display Screen Size (Class) 27 32
Flat / Curved Flat Flat
Active Display Size (HxV) (mm) 589.97 x 332.9 mm 699.48 x 394.73 mm
Screen Curvature N/A N/A
Aspect Ratio 16:09 16:09
Panel Type OLED OLED
Burn-In cover in warranty Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use) Burn-in at normal usage covered within warranty.(But, not covered for Commercial, abuse or mis-use)
Brightness (Typical) 250 cd/m2 260 cd/m2
Brightness (Min) 200 cd/m2 200 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio (Static) 1,000,000:1 1,000,000:1
Contrast Ratio (Dynamic) N/A N/A
HDR(High Dynamic Range) VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
HDR10+ HDR10+ Gaming HDR10+ Gaming
Mini LED Local Dimming N/A N/A
Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
Response Time (ms) 0.03ms(GTG) 0.03ms(GTG)
Viewing Angle (H/V) 178 ̊/178 ̊ 178 ̊/178 ̊
Color Support Max 1B Max 1B
Color Gamut (NTSC) N/A N/A
Color Gamut (DCI Coverage) 99% (CIE1976) 99% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage) N/A N/A
Frame Rate Max 240Hz Max 240Hz
General Feature Eco Saving Plus N/A N/A
Energy Saving Solution Yes Yes
0.00 W Off mode N/A N/A
Eye Saver Mode Yes Yes
Flicker Free Yes Yes
Picture-In-Picture Yes Yes
Picture-By-Picture N/A N/A
Quantum Dot Color Yes Yes
Image Size Yes Yes
Daisy Chain N/A N/A
Windows Certification Windows11 Windows11
FreeSync FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium Pro
G-Sync No No
VESA Adaptive-Sync N/A N/A
Off Timer Plus Yes Yes
Black Equalizer Yes Yes
Virtual AIM Point Yes Yes
Core Sync Yes Yes
Game Bar N/A N/A
Gaming Hub N/A N/A
Refresh Rate Optimizor N/A N/A
Super Arena Gaming UX Yes Yes
HDMI-CEC N/A N/A
Auto Source Switch Auto Source Switch+ Auto Source Switch+
Adaptive Picture N/A N/A
Super Ultrawide GameView Yes Yes
KVM Switch N/A N/A
Smart Service Smart Type No No
Operating System N/A N/A
Bixby N/A N/A
Far-Field Voice Interaction N/A N/A
Built-in Voice Assistant N/A N/A
TV Plus N/A N/A
Universal Guide N/A N/A
SmartThings Hub N/A N/A
Multi Device Experience N/A N/A
My Contents N/A N/A
ScreenVitals N/A N/A
Multi View N/A N/A
Smart Calibration N/A N/A
NFT N/A N/A
Knox Vault N/A N/A
Workspace N/A N/A
Interface Wireless Display N/A N/A
D-Sub N/A N/A
HDCP Version (D-Sub) N/A N/A
HDCP Version (DVI) N/A N/A
Display Port 1 EA 1 EA
Display Port Version 1.4 1.4
HDCP Version (DP) 2.2 2.2
Display Port Out N/A N/A
Display Port Out Version N/A N/A
Mini-Display Port N/A N/A
HDCP Version (Mini-DP) N/A N/A
HDMI 2 EA 2 EA
HDMI Version 2.1 2.1
HDCP Version (HDMI) 2.2 2.2
Micro HDMI N/A N/A
Micro HDMI Version N/A N/A
HDCP Version (Micro HDMI) N/A N/A
Audio In N/A N/A
Headphone Yes Yes
USB Ports N/A N/A
USB Hub Version N/A N/A
USB-C No No
USB-C Charging Power N/A N/A
USB-B Upstream Port 1 1
USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA) N/A N/A
USB Type-A Downstream Port 2 2
USB Type-A Downstream Version 3.2 Gen1 3.2 Gen1
USB Type-C Downstream Port N/A N/A
USB Type-C Downstream Version N/A N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain) N/A N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power N/A N/A
HDCP Version (USB-C) N/A N/A
Thunderbolt Input N/A N/A
Thunderbolt Charging Power N/A N/A
Version of Thunderbolt N/A N/A
HDCP Version (Thunderbolt) N/A N/A
Ethernet (LAN) N/A N/A
WiFi N/A N/A
Bluetooth N/A N/A
Built-in Camera N/A N/A
Windows Hello Certification N/A N/A
Audio Speaker No No
Speaker Output N/A N/A
Adaptive Sound N/A N/A
Operation Conditions Temperature 10~40 °C 10~40 °C
Humidity 10~80,non-condensing % 10~80,non-condensing %
Calibration Factory Tunning Yes Yes
Gray Balance N/A N/A
Uniformity Correction N/A N/A
Factory Calibration Report Yes Yes
Design Front Color SILVER SILVER
Rear Color SILVER SILVER
Stand Color Silver Silver
Stand Type HAS PIVOT HAS PIVOT
HAS(Height Adjustable Stand) 120.0 ±5.0 120.0 ±5.0
Tilt -2.0o(± 2°) ~ 25.0o(± 2°) -2.0° (±2.0°) ~ 25.0° (±2.0°)
Swivel -30.0o(± 3°) ~ 30.0o(± 3°) -30° (±3.0°) ~ +30° (±3.0°)
Pivot -92.0o(± 2°) ~ 92.0o(± 2°) -92.0° (±2.0°) ~ +92.0° (±2.0°)
Wall Mount 100 x 100 100 x 100
Eco Energy Efficiency Class N/A N/A
Recycled Plastic Yes Yes
Power Power Supply AC 100~240V AC 100~240V
Power Consumption (Max) 140 W 180 W
Power Consumption (Typ) N/A N/A
Power Consumption (DPMS) N/A N/A
Power Consumption (Off Mode) N/A N/A
Power Consumption (Yearly) N/A N/A
Type External Adaptor External Adaptor
Dimension Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD) 611.7 x 554.2 x 263.5 mm 719.7 x 584.6 x 263.5 mm
Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD) 611.7 x 353.8 x 49.2 mm 719.7 x 414.7 x 49.2 mm
Package Dimension (WxHxD) 684 x 200 x 464 mm 815 x 200 x 530 mm
Weight Set Weight with Stand 6.9 kg 8.4 kg
Set Weight without Stand 3.8 kg 5.3 kg
Package Weight 9.5 kg 12.0 kg
Accessory Power Cable Length 1.5 m 1.5 m
D-Sub Cable N/A N/A
HDMI Cable Yes Yes
HDMI to DVI Cable N/A N/A
HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable N/A N/A
DP Cable Yes Yes
USB Type-C Cable N/A N/A
USB Type A to B Upstream Cable Yes Yes
USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable N/A N/A
Remote Controller N/A N/A
Camera N/A N/A
Pogo Gender N/A N/A
Certification and Compliance UL Glare Free Yes Yes
Pantone Validated N/A N/A
TCO Certified N/A N/A
Software Support Security Update Period (At least 5 years) N/A N/A
Odyssey G9 (G91F model)
Model Code LS49FG912EEXXS
Attribute Value
Display Screen Size (Class) 49
Flat / Curved Curved
Active Display Size (HxV) (mm) 1191.936 (H) x 335.232 (V) (mm)
Screen Curvature 1000R
Aspect Ratio 32:09:00
Panel Type VA
Burn-In cover in warranty N/A
Brightness (Typical) 350 cd/m2
Brightness (Min) 280 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio (Static) 2500:01:00
Contrast Ratio (Dynamic) Mega DCR
HDR(High Dynamic Range) VESA DisplayHDR 600
HDR10+ HDR10+ Gaming
Mini LED Local Dimming N/A
Resolution DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)
Response Time (ms) 1ms(GTG)
Viewing Angle (H/V) 178 ̊/178 ̊
Color Support Max 1.07B
Color Gamut (NTSC) N/A
Color Gamut (DCI Coverage) 92% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (sRGB Coverage) N/A
Frame Rate Max 144Hz
General Feature Eco Saving Plus N/A
Energy Saving Solution Yes
0.00 W Off mode N/A
Eye Saver Mode Yes
Flicker Free Yes
Picture-In-Picture Yes
Picture-By-Picture Yes
Quantum Dot Color N/A
Image Size Yes
Daisy Chain N/A
Windows Certification Windows11
FreeSync FreeSync Premium Pro
G-Sync No
VESA Adaptive-Sync N/A
Off Timer Plus Yes
Black Equalizer Yes
Virtual AIM Point Yes
Core Sync N/A
Game Bar N/A
Gaming Hub N/A
Refresh Rate Optimizor N/A
Super Arena Gaming UX Yes
HDMI-CEC N/A
Auto Source Switch Auto Source Switch+
Adaptive Picture Yes
Super Ultrawide GameView N/A
KVM Switch N/A
Smart Service Smart Type No
Operating System N/A
Bixby N/A
Far-Field Voice Interaction N/A
Built-in Voice Assistant N/A
TV Plus N/A
Universal Guide N/A
SmartThings Hub N/A
Multi Device Experience N/A
My Contents N/A
ScreenVitals N/A
Multi View N/A
Smart Calibration N/A
NFT N/A
Knox Vault N/A
Workspace N/A
Interface Wireless Display N/A
D-Sub N/A
HDCP Version (D-Sub) N/A
HDCP Version (DVI) N/A
Display Port 1 EA
Display Port Version 1.4
HDCP Version (DP) 2.2
Display Port Out N/A
Display Port Out Version N/A
Mini-Display Port N/A
HDCP Version (Mini-DP) N/A
HDMI 2 EA
HDMI Version 2.1
HDCP Version (HDMI) 2.2
Micro HDMI N/A
Micro HDMI Version N/A
HDCP Version (Micro HDMI) N/A
Audio In N/A
Headphone Yes
USB Ports N/A
USB Hub Version N/A
USB-C No
USB-C Charging Power N/A
USB-B Upstream Port 1
USB-C Upstream Port (ONLY DATA) N/A
USB Type-A Downstream Port 2
USB Type-A Downstream Version 3.2 Gen1
USB Type-C Downstream Port N/A
USB Type-C Downstream Version N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port (Daisy Chain) N/A
Thunderbolt Downstream Port Charging Power N/A
HDCP Version (USB-C) N/A
Thunderbolt Input N/A
Thunderbolt Charging Power N/A
Version of Thunderbolt N/A
HDCP Version (Thunderbolt) N/A
Ethernet (LAN) N/A
WiFi N/A
Bluetooth N/A
Built-in Camera N/A
Windows Hello Certification N/A
Audio Speaker No
Speaker Output N/A
Adaptive Sound N/A
Operation Conditions Temperature 10~40 °C
Humidity 10~80, non-condensing %
Calibration Factory Tunning Yes
Gray Balance N/A
Uniformity Correction N/A
Factory Calibration Report Yes
Design Front Color BLACK
Rear Color BLACK
Stand Color Black
Stand Type HAS
HAS(Height Adjustable Stand) 120.0 mm (± 5.0 mm)
Tilt -2.0° (± 2°) ~ +11.0° (± 2°)
Swivel -15.0° (± 3°) ~ +15.0° (± 3°)
Pivot N/A
Wall Mount 100 x 100
Eco Energy Efficiency Class N/A
Recycled Plastic 10 ↑ %
Power Power Supply AC 100~240V
Power Consumption (Max) 180 W
Power Consumption (Typ) N/A
Power Consumption (DPMS) N/A
Power Consumption (Off Mode) N/A
Power Consumption (Yearly) N/A
Type Internal Power
Dimension Set Dimension with Stand (WxHxD) 1147.6 x 568.4 x 420.5 mm
Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD) 1147.6 x 363.5 x 293.8 mm
Package Dimension (WxHxD) 1265 x 343 x 481 mm
Weight Set Weight with Stand 15.6 kg
Set Weight without Stand 10.6 kg
Package Weight 20.6 kg
Accessory Power Cable Length 1.5 m
D-Sub Cable N/A
HDMI Cable N/A
HDMI to DVI Cable N/A
HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable N/A
DP Cable Yes
USB Type-C Cable N/A
USB Type A to B Upstream Cable Yes
USB Type-C to Type-A Gender Cable N/A
Remote Controller N/A
Camera N/A
Pogo Gender N/A
Certification and Compliance UL Glare Free N/A
Pantone Validated N/A
TCO Certified N/A
Software Support Security Update Period (At least 5 years) N/A

[1] Reality Hub must be installed. The app can be downloaded from Samsung or Microsoft Store. Only the games that are specified in the Reality Hub can be transferred for 3D gaming.

[2] To activate 3D conversion, Reality Hub must be running in the system tray, and video must be in full screen. Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content or when HDR mode is enabled. 3D conversion only supported with NVIDIA graphics cards. RTX 3080 or higher recommended. For optimal 3D performance, the following PC specifications are recommended: CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher.

[3] Game title availability varies by region.

[4] 3D effects may vary depending on the game content and PC specifications. Recommended specifications:

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards or higher
  • CPU: Intel i7 or higher, AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or higher
  • DDR: DDR5-5600 32GB * 2ea (64GB) or above
  • PCIe: PCIe 5.0
[5] Some video players may not support 3D conversion. 3D conversion is not available for DRM content. Reality Hub is not available when HDR mode is enabled. does not affect the image quality in PC mode.

[6] Verified as Glare Free by UL based on the verification methods used by UL. For more information on the verification methods used, please visit . Comparison based on internal test results.

[7] AI upscaling works when using Gaming Hub, Smart TV Apps, but it does not affect the image quality in PC mode.

[8] Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor compared to other Odyssey, Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo gaming monitors

[9] The unique code is only valid for one-time redemption with a purchase of a 2025 Samsung Odyssey Monitor from the Samsung Online store from 7 April 2025, 00:00 to 20 April 2025, 00:00. While stock lasts. If you have not received your unique code, please check your Junk / Spam folder or contact us at 1800-726-7864.

MENAFN03042025000152002308ID1109386955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search