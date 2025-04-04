Court Sentences 4 'Drunkards' To Community Service For Public Nuisance

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A court here on Friday sentenced four Srinagar residents to community service for varying hours on four days after they were caught for public drunkenness.
The court of 1st Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Zirham Hamid, passed the order following a complaint under 355 BNS by police stating therein that police station Nowhatta received credible information on April 1 that some drunkard persons are causing annoyance and abusing general public at main road Sheikh Colony Nowhatta. Accordingly, the police party was deputed and these persons identified as Manzoor Ahmad Malla, Javid Ahmad Qureshi, Parveez Ahmad Monchi and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh were apprehended and brought to police station in apparent drunken and intoxicating state. They were subsequently produced before medical board at SMHS Hospital for Medical Examination, police said. Upon examination it was found that these accused persons had consumed alcohol and caused annoyance to the general Public, police said.
“I am of the considered view that all the accused be directed to perform community service and to do the cleaning and maintenance work of the shrine of Mukhdoom Sahib and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta,” the court said after the accused confessed to have committed the act and directed the accused to report to the ward officer in-charge of Mukhdoom Sahib Ziyarat and do the cleaning and maintenance work for two days w.e.f April 5 to 6 from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM.“Furthermore, the accused shall do the cleaning and sweeping work at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta for 02 days with effect from 07.04.2025 to 08.04.2025 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM,” the court added.
