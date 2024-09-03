Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By King And Queen Of Sweden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Stockholm: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad A -Thani attended Tuesday the luncheon banquet hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden and Queen Silvia, in honor of and the accompanying delegation at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The luncheon banquet was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. On Sweden's side, the luncheon banquet was attended by a number of Their Highnesses members of the royal family, Their Excellencies the Ministers, and ranking officials