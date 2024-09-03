Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By King And Queen Of Sweden
Stockholm: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad A -Thani attended Tuesday the luncheon banquet hosted by his majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden and her majesty Queen Silvia, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
The luncheon banquet was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. On Sweden's side, the luncheon banquet was attended by a number of Their Highnesses members of the royal family, Their Excellencies the Ministers, and ranking officials
