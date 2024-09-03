Tiger attacks handler at Australian amusement park

(MENAFN) A serious incident occurred at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, Australia, when a tiger attacked its handler, resulting in severe injuries. The 47-year-old handler was working with one of the park's nine tigers when, shortly before 9 a.m. local time on Monday, the tiger mauled her, causing “serious lacerations and puncture wounds” to her arm. The Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the tiger was restrained by park staff before paramedics arrived on the scene.



Acting District Director Justin Payne of the Queensland Ambulance Service noted that, despite the severity of the injuries, the bleeding had been effectively managed by the park's first aid team. The handler, described as “quite pale and feeling unwell” at the time of arrival, is now in stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital. Payne commended the quick and efficient response of the park's staff in administering first aid.



In response to the incident, Dreamworld issued a statement emphasizing that the attack was an “isolated and rare incident.” The park's immediate focus, according to the statement, is on supporting the injured team member. The park has chosen not to comment further on the welfare of the tiger involved in the attack. Despite the incident, Dreamworld remained open to the public on Monday.



Dreamworld’s Tiger Island, known for its interactive experiences, allows visitors to get close to tigers, including feeding them. However, Monday’s attack is not the first time a tiger has injured staff at the park. In 2011, a Bengal tiger named Keto was involved in separate incidents where it bit two handlers, highlighting ongoing safety concerns associated with handling large predators.

