Mexico Faces 10% Remittance Decline In July Amid U.S. Job Woes

This represents a 10% drop from the previous month and a slight 1% decrease from the $5.668 billion recorded in July of the prior year.



Banco de Mexico detailed these figures, noting that the funds arrived via 14 million individual transactions. The average amount per transfer was $402.



Year-to-date figures reveal a more positive trend, with total remittances reaching $36.94 billion. This marks a 2.9% increase over the same period last year.



A staggering 96% of these funds originated from the United States , overwhelmingly transmitted through electronic transfers, totaling $36.572 billion.







Gabriela Siller, Banco Base's Analysis Director, attributes the recent dip to a weakening U.S. job market-the most significant July drop since 2012.



She highlights that U.S. unemployment has risen for the fourth consecutive month, a streak not seen since the 2009 recession. Additionally, job creation in July was notably low.



With 12 million Mexicans residing in the U.S., remittances are a critical economic lifeline. They are forecasted to reach $66.5 billion this year, comprising 3.7% of Mexico's GDP.

Mexico's Growing Reliance on Remittances

In addition, BBVA's research underscores that over 6.1 million Mexicans depend directly on these funds.



The importance of remittance flows has surged, increasing by 70% from $37.3 billion in 2019 to $63.3 billion in 2023, propelling Mexico to become the world's second-largest recipient.



BBVA anticipates continued uncertainty and volatility in remittance flows for the remainder of the year. This outlook is influenced by U.S. employment challenges and fluctuations in the peso-dollar exchange rate.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently expressed his gratitude to the Mexican diaspora for their crucial financial contributions. These contributions have become the top source of income for the nation.



The broader context reveals that remittance growth is not unique to Mexico but is part of a regional uptrend.



According to the World Bank, remittances to Latin America rose by 8% to $155 billion last year and are expected to grow by 2.7% this year.



This sustained inflow underscores the resilience and importance of diaspora economies. It also highlights the vital role they play in regional economic stability and growth.

