Multipoint Group and Admin By Request Form Strategic Cybersecurity Partnership

Multipoint Group announces its partnership with Admin By Request, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Remote Access solutions

- Ricardo Resnik DUBAI, UAE, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multipoint Group , a leading distributor of cybersecurity and IT management solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Admin By Request , a multi award winning provider of both Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Remote Access solutions. This collaboration is poised to significantly elevate the security posture and operational efficiency of organizations by simplifying, enhancing, and fortifying cyber security management across diverse IT environments.The partnership introduces to the market two powerful products tightly integrated within Admin By Requests Zero Trust Platform:Endpoint Privilege Management; a highly robust multi-platform solution for total control of Local Admin Rights. Designed as a single, lightweight client that enables fully audited on-demand, Just-In-Time access to elevated privileges.Secure Remote; a unique 'Triple Play' remote access solution. Admin By Request Secure Remote breaks the mould of legacy remote access offerings by including agentless unattended remote access, external vendor remote access and remote user support screen share capabilities, all under a single per device license with no limitations on concurrent sessions."Our partnership with Admin By Request is a significant milestone for Multipoint Group and our clients. This collaboration empowers us to offer a top-tier security solution that is both powerful and remarkably easy to implement, enabling our clients to safeguard their assets while maintaining operational efficiency," said Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group.This partnership reinforces Multipoint Group's dedication to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry. By collaborating with Admin By Request, Multipoint Group is further expanding its portfolio with innovative offerings, ensuring that organizations can operate securely in today's increasingly complex digital landscape without compromising productivity in the process.“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Multipoint Group. With strong IT security values and an established footprint across regions, we are confident that Multipoint Group will greatly enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions globally. Together we are committed to providing organisations with the tools to fortify and simplify their daily cybersecurity obligations,“ Said Lars Sneftrup Pederson the CEO of Admin by request.About Multipoint GroupMultiPoint Group, a Value-Added Distributor specializing in cybersecurity and cyber-intelligence solutions, maintains a strong presence with established offices across multiple countries including Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. Founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of MultiPoint Group, the company has been instrumental in distributing a diverse range of cybersecurity products and services worldwide.About Admin By RequestAdmin By Request are driving a new era of simple, intuitive, and affordable SaaS-based security solutions. Our award-winning Admin By Request Zero Trust Platform stands at the forefront of this, making sophisticated security accessible to all, from the ambitious startup to the established enterprise. Our philosophy is rooted in simplicity amidst the chaos of modern IT – delivering solutions that are not only easy to set up but offer immediate, out-of-the-box usability. Admin By Request are committed to a future where cybersecurity is straightforward, robust, and universally attainable.

Bridge the Gap, Between security and user productivity

