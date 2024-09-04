Department Of Defence Production Takes Over As Licensing Authority For Military Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

4 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, announced on Tuesday that the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has been designated as the licensing authority for the export of all items classified under the munitions category for military end-use.

This decision is part of the recent update to India's Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies (SCOMET) list for 2024.

The DGFT's updated SCOMET list reflects changes aligned with the control lists of multilateral export control regimes and includes policy amendments based on inputs from relevant government bodies and stakeholders.

With this update, the DDP, under the Ministry of Defence, is now responsible for licensing exports of all items under Category 6 of the SCOMET list, which includes munitions such as weapons, rifles, and magazines.

India, a member of major multilateral export control regimes such as the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Australia Group, has aligned its guidelines and control lists with these international standards and the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The country regulates the export of dual-use items, nuclear-related products, and military goods-including software and technology-under the SCOMET list, which is notified by the DGFT as part of the Foreign Trade Policy.

The DGFT highlighted that exports under the SCOMET category have seen substantial growth over the past three years.

To support and promote the responsible export of these advanced goods and technologies, the directorate has implemented several initiatives in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

