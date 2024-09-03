(MENAFN) On Monday, a report indicated that at least 40 Nepalis have lost their lives while fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to a Nepali newspaper, the death toll of Nepali fighters for the Russian side reached 40 as of August 30. This figure was confirmed by Nepal's foreign ministry, although the specific origins or hometowns of these individuals have not yet been determined. The has acknowledged the identification of the deceased youths but is still working to gather detailed information about their places of origin.



The conflict, which began with Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022, has resulted in a staggering number of casualties, with tens of thousands of people having died. The war has also caused widespread displacement, affecting millions of individuals who have been forced to flee their homes due to the ongoing violence.



In addition to Nepali casualties, the war has seen the deaths of numerous foreigners fighting on various sides. Among these, at least four Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military have also been reported killed. This highlights the international dimension of the conflict, with individuals from multiple countries being drawn into the hostilities.



The foreign ministry in Nepal is collaborating with relevant authorities to obtain more comprehensive details regarding the Nepali fighters' identities and their specific localities. The ongoing effort underscores the complex nature of the war and the far-reaching impact it has had on people from around the world.

