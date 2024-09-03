عربي


PIERER Mobility AG Welcomes Gottfried Neumeister As Co-CEO


9/3/2024 4:21:49 AM

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PIERER Mobility AG welcomes Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO
03.09.2024 / 08:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release


Wels, September 3, 2024


PIERER Mobility AG welcomes Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO



Gottfried Neumeister took over the role of Co-CEO at PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG on September
1, 2024.


"I am delighted to welcome Gottfried Neumeister, an experienced and highly successful top manager. He will provide fresh impetus and increasingly take responsibility for tasks from my portfolio," comments Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility.


"I am delighted to be taking a piece of Austria out into the world with over 6,000 great people. The team at PIERER Mobility AG has proven over the years that it is one of the best in the world through innovation and performance. When I think of PIERER Mobility/KTM, attributes such as emotion, passion and performance come to mind, coupled with the will not to stand still, but to constantly strive for improvement and perfection. This makes me all the more happy to be part of this community," says Gottfried Neumeister.



About PIERER Mobility AG

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, a leading European motorcycle manufacturer. With a focus on the premium segment, the company unites the brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta under one roof. The premium brand range also includes the high-performance components of the WP brand and the special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars. E-bicycles from Husqvarna and GASGAS as well as bicycles from the Felt brand round off PIERER Mobility's range of two-wheelers.



For further information:

PIERER Mobility AG

Elisabeth Gritzner

Edisonstrasse 1

A-4600 Wels

E-mail: ...

Phone: +43 7742 6000 0


03.09.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

