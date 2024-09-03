Chancellor Olaf Scholz declares Far-right AfD damages Germany

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed significant concern on Monday regarding the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) substantial gains in the recent regional elections, labeling the party as detrimental to the nation. Scholz criticized the AfD for allegedly weakening the economy, dividing society, and damaging Germany's international reputation. He emphasized the need for parties to unite against the far-right and form stable coalition governments, particularly in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony, to prevent the influence of right-wing extremists.



The AfD achieved its most significant electoral success since World War II in the recent elections. The party won the state election in Thuringia with nearly 33 percent of the vote and secured second place in Saxony with approximately 30 percent. This marks a notable rise in the party's influence, which officials from the AfD have described as a historic achievement. AfD co-chairwoman Alice Weidel celebrated the results and urged other parties to reconsider their stance on coalition talks, asserting that the AfD represents a significant portion of voters and is essential for forming stable governments.



However, leaders from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have dismissed the possibility of forming a coalition with the AfD. Michael Kretschmer, the CDU's lead candidate in Saxony, reaffirmed the party's previous stance against collaborating with the AfD, citing the party's anti-democratic tendencies and its monitoring by security services. This position underscores the ongoing divisions within German politics over how to address the rising influence of far-right groups.

