Rpft Rebrands, Launches Lexi To Represent Its Evolved Practice

New Brand Signifies the Company's Commitment to an Ever-Evolving Landscape

- Katerina KerrLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Role Plays for Training LTD (RPfT) announced its major rebrand to become LEXi Learn LTD (LEXi). Since its founding over 35 years ago, the company has evolved from a role play to one providing a suite of drama-based experiential learning services . This rebrand represents the organisation's desire to align its identity with its developed offering and the learning ecosystem of today.“The new name is inspired by our passion for, and the importance of, a diverse, shared language when it comes to learning – not only amongst ourselves, but in collaboration with our clients,” said Katerina Kerr, Managing Director.“We landed on LEXi, which is a shortened form of lexicon - a shared language - because we believe that language is central to understanding ourselves and others, helping us to foster better communication and build stronger relationships.”The strategic importance of learning and development (L&D) has continued to evolve. This agile revolution has transformed the L&D focus from a tight lens on skills development and expanded to become a driving force in forging business strategy, culture and community.“This space has changed dramatically since I joined RPfT over 12 years ago, and even more so in recent years as companies grapple with challenges like hybrid working, productivity, the great resignation, and a marked drop in employee engagement leading to quiet quitting,” said Fergus Mclarnon, Director.“Because of this constant shift in the learning landscape, clients are seeking to deliver their learning priorities differently. Likewise, we have continued to evolve our offering to provide bespoke experiential and interactive learning solutions to achieve our clients' business goals.”Clients can expect to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from RPfT under the new LEXi handle. Through a variety of drama based, interactive learning delivery methods, LEXi provides its clients with learning support across an expansive list of topics that continue to be priorities for business across sectors. These include leadership development, performance management and coaching, as well as engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and mental health and wellbeing.About LEXi Learn LTDLEXi is an experiential learning and development consultancy serving clients around the globe to improve communication, foster collaboration and achieve positive outcomes in the workplace. From its headquarters in London, and in collaboration with our network of more than 250 diverse associates located in over 20 countries, LEXi engages with entities of all sizes and across industries. Working with small and midsize businesses and some of the world's most identified brands, LEXi creatively collaborates with its clients to help their people achieve their best performance. Recognised as a leader for nearly 40 years in creating interactive, drama-based learning solutions that spark behavioural change, LEXi demonstrates how this approach to professional development delivers impactful and lasting results. Learn more at LEXiLearn .###

