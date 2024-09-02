Kuwait FM Inaugurates New Kuwaiti Embassy In UAE

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABUDHABI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minster of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya inaugurated on Monday Kuwait's new embassy in UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, with the presence of the UAE's Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed. Kuwaiti foreign told (KUNA) that this event is part of the official visit that Al-Yahya and his accompanying delegation are currently making to the United Arab Emirates. (end) fas

